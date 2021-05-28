Global CHPTAC Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by End User Industry, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Global CHPTAC Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2019 at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The Global CHPTAC market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global CHPTAC report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape. To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global CHPTAC Market Overview:

CHPTAC or Chloro Hydroxy Propyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride is a special type of cationic agent used for the cationization of starch from which wet end additives are made. Wet end additives are highly used in the paper industry and chemical and oil industry for their several benefits including increasing mechanical efficiency of the product, high retention capacity, and less wastage of water. Factors attributing to CHAPTAC market growth are increasing demand for paper across the globe and henceforth growth in the paper industry. Moreover, increasing demand for the textile industry across the globe is the key factor supporting the CHPTAC market growth to some extent during the forecast period. CHPTAC is an etherification agent also used in petroleum, water treatment plants, and commodities sector for its variant applications and features in different industries. PH level of CHPTAC is 3.0-5.0 and it is stored at 20° C. increasing use of CHPTAC as warp sizing an agent is the factor considered to boost the CHPTAC market demand in the future.

Global CHPTAC Market Dynamics:

Increasing need for paper and textiles across the globe and hence use of emulsifiers for process integration are the factors considered to drive the CHPTAC market growth. Furthermore, increasing innovation and research on chemicals and materials development to increase productivity and efficiency of the system made by emerging players in the market are the factors expected to boost the opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising need for water treatment plants across the globe and henceforth, use of CHPTAC as a flocculent in the treatment process are the supporting factors expected to create opportunities in the market. Increasing prices of raw material and transportation charges for chemicals are the key factors restraining the market growth. Also, increasing safety issues concerning chemicals during the transportation is the key challenge and possible restraint considered to hamper the CHPTAC market growth during the forecast period. Improving material handling techniques increasing use of CHPTAC in chemical manufacturing industries are the growing opportunities expected to drive the market demand in near future.

Global CHPTAC Market Segment Analysis:

Growing demand in paper industry is driving the CHPTAC market growth:

The Paper industry is the dominating end-user segment in the market with approximately 110 million USD in the year 2019 which is almost 50% of total gross revenue share for the CHPTAC market. Increasing needs for paper and its different variants for day to day life and thereby increasing demand for the industry. According to Renewable Products Institute, Papers and Pulp market has accounted for approximately 300 million tons of paper production in the year 2019 and expected to reach approximately 390 million USD during the forecast period making it the fastest growing industry across the globe.

Volume share statistics of CHPTAC market end users:

In 2019, the CHPTAC market has accounted for approximately 115 kilotons in terms of volume share. Between years 2014-2020, the market stayed in uprising demand and registered a growth rate of approximately 2.7% in the given period. According to Merck KGAa, the market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 7.22% during the forecast period owing to increasing automation in the manufacturing of paper, textile and chemicals and oils industry. Moreover, the company predicts that chemicals manufacturing industry is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to increasing chemicals infrastructure owing to increasing demand and new product launches in industry including binders, emulsifiers, and cationic surfactants.

Role of CHPTAC in different industries:

CHPTAC is used as cationizing agent for the breakdown of starch as well as emulsifiers in the paper and pulp industry. This starch then converts into a binding agent which gives a required texture and solidity to the papers. In the chemicals industry, CHPTC is used as a surfactant owing to its hardbound structure and molecular arrangement. In the cosmetics industry, CHPTC is used as an emulsifier used for moisture absorption of the product. Owing to its molecular structure and reactivity with different chemicals, CHPTC is mostly used in the above industries and this growing demand and increasing applications of CHPTC are the factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID pandemic on the CHPTAC market:

Due to several restrictions imposed on the manufacturing as well as transportation sector by governments, the CHPTAC market is facing severe issues for production as well as transportation. Increasing supply chain margins and pricing have hampered the growth of the market in the year 2020-2021. Although, the market is expected to surge in the forecasting period owing to increasing demand for surfactants and cationic agents post-pandemic regarding safety issues. According to Dow Chemicals Inc., sales in the surfactants market is increased by a whopping 23.8% during the years 2020-2021 owing to the rising demand for cleaning agents in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the company stated that the CHPTAC market is expected to reach approximately 240 million USD during the forecast period.

Global CHPTAC Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the dominating as well as the fastest-growing region in the market with 45% of total revenue share in the CHPTAC market registering approximately 7% CAGR in the year 2019. Factors attributing to market growth in the region are the highly developed manufacturing sector and the increasing paper and textiles industry. Moreover, rising chemicals manufacturing industries owing to the Covid pandemic and increasing disposable income of consumers in the region are the factors expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. China is the dominating country in the region owing to a 60% market share of China in paper and pulp manufacturing and a 45% share in surfactants manufacturing in the region. North America is the second dominating region in the CHPTAC market with approximately 30% market share. Factors attributing growth in the market are well-developed paper and textiles infrastructure in the region and the increasing focus of key players on automation and mass production in the region. The US accounts for approximately 49% market share in the region along with Canada and Mexico. The European market is expected to surge during the forecast period owing to increasing population and boost in the demand for water treatment plants owing to the increase in consumption of water in the region. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global CHPTAC Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global CHPTAC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global CHPTAC Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global CHPTAC Market make the report investor’s guide

Global CHPTAC Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global CHPTAC Market, by Region

• North America o US o Canada o Mexico • Europe o U.K o France o Germany o Italy o Spain o Sweden o CIS Countries o Rest of Europe • Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o South Korea o Australia o ASEAN o Rest of Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa o South Africa o GCC Countries o Egypt o Nigeria o Rest of ME&A • South America o Brazil o Argentina o Rest of South America

Global CHPTAC Market Key Players

• Dow Inc. • Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. • Sachem Inc. • Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. • Dongying J&M Chemical Co. Ltd. • Chemigate Oy • SKW Quab Chemicals Inc. • Samsung Fine Chemicals • Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd. • Weifang Greatland Paper and Chemicals Co. Ltd. • Shubham Starch Chemical Pvt. Ltd. • Merck KGAa • Cellulac PLC • Corbion N.V. • Stephan Company • Shanghai Ruizeng Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.