Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)- By Type, Material, Application, and Region

Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2019 at a CAGR of 42.5 % during the forecast period.

The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Spice & Sifter Caps Definition:

Spice & Sifter caps are used for easy and clean dispensing of spices, small grains, and powders.

They are available in different closure openings types like a flip flop and twist open. Spice & sifter caps are an ideal consumer choice, which eliminates the additional flexible packaging of spices and condiments.

Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market Dynamics:

Spices have generally been regarded as low-risk products, however, the incidence of food-borne illness and food recalls associated with this sector has increased significantly in recent years. Spices are natural products that, without antimicrobial treatment, can harbor large numbers of bacteria, including Salmonella and pathogenic E. coli. Moreover, Spices are often added to foods that will not undergo further processing and will be consumed as ready-to-eat products.

To help to reduce the risk associated with Spices and assist manufacturers that wish to adopt a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) approach, FSSAI has developed the Guidance document on Food Safety Management System (FSMS) for Spice Processing, which makes it mandatory the use of proper good quality caps thereby driving the growth of the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market.

The global demand for spices throws up several challenges, mainly for food sustainability, traceability, and safety standards to the spice industry in the country. Food safety could be managed through modern processing technology & good hygienic and manufacturing practices.

Spice & sifter caps are a convenient choice for easy storage and handling., which provides a tight seal and preserves the product. Development of various advanced spice and sifter caps with advanced properties like heat resistant, chemical resistant, innovative opening and closing is expected to boost the growth of the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market.

Market vendors are experimenting with new vendors, which is coming up with innovative products to enhance their offerings. The rising fame of innovative recipe styles and expanded food consumption with a rising population is expected to remain the main factor for the growth of the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market.

Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market Segment Analysis:

The report groups the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market in different segments by Type, Material, Application, and Region to forecast the revenues and analyze the market share of each segment over the forecast period.

To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Based on Application, the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market is segmented into Spices and condiments, herbs, salt and salt substitutes, sweeteners, dry food toppings, and Others. The Spice and Condiments segment was dominant in 2019 and is expected to command a market share of xx% by 2026. Spices and condiments are food seasonings made from plants and are not distinguished from each other.

Spices and condiments are added to foods in small amounts but they make an important contribution to the sensory qualities due to the presence of volatile and fixed oils. The major exporting countries in the global trade of spices are India and China and the major markets for consumption are the USA and Europe.

Based on Material, the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market is segmented into Polyethylene terephthalate, Polypropylene, High-density polyethene, and others.

Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific is expected to command the largest market share of xx% by 2026

India traditionally has been the powerhouse of Spices of the world being the largest producer, consumer, and exporter of this product, which is expected to boost the Spice & Sifter Caps Market growth in the region. India produces 75 of the total 109 varieties listed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and accounts for half of the global trading of spices.

India produces over 8.5 million tons of Spices annually and exports about one million tons valued at US Dollars 2.78 billion which is over 45 % of the global trade in Spices both in terms of volume and value, occupying various positions in a variety of spices like Chilli, ginger, cumin, and turmeric.

The US and Europe can also be considered as the two biggest markets for spices, herbs, and spice products. In terms of the value of world trade, pepper, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, chilli, cinnamon nutmeg/mace, cloves, pimento, and vanilla are the most important spice crops from tropical regions and cumin, coriander, sesame seeds, mustard, sage, bay, oregano thyme, and mint are the spices crops from the non-tropical regions.

In the US, the meat and poultry industry is one of the major consumers of spices as they act as natural and healthy preservatives. Globally, consumers are getting familiar with different cuisines and are introduced to spices used in them. This has provided further impetus to the global consumption of spices, thereby increasing the growth of the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Spice & Sifter Caps Market Key Players

• Berlin Packaging

• Aaron Packaging

• SKS Bottle & Packaging

• Silgan Plastics

• The Cary Company

• Noblesmit Enterprise

• Royal Can Industries Company Limited

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Burch Bottle & Packaging

• Shree Balaji Closures

