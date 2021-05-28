Medical Lifting Sling Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The Medical Lifting Slings market is likely to see rapid growth due to an increase in the elderly population, an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, an increase in people suffering from neuromuscular diseases, and measures to prevent excessive effort by staff handling patients.

The world’s population is rapidly aging due to declining fertility rates and increasing life expectancy. The number of seniors is expected to increase by almost 60% over the next 15 years. By 2030, the total population over the age of 65 is expected to be more than 1 billion. In other words, the elderly population can make up 12% of the world’s population. By 2050, this number will exceed 1.6 billion, or 16.7% of the total population.

Major Players

Bestcare LLC

Prism Medical Ltd

Invacare Corporation

GF health products Inc.​​

Arjo

Medical Lifting Sling Market: Segmentation

By Product

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

Universal Slings

Bariatric Slings

Transfer Sheets

Other Products

By Material

Nylon Slings

Padded Slings

Canvas Slings

Mesh Slings

Other Materials

By Usage Type

Disposable Slings

Reusable Slings

By End User

Home Care Facilities

Hospital

Other End Users

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Medical Lifting Sling Market.

The market share of the Medical Lifting Sling Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Medical Lifting Sling Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Medical Lifting Sling Market.

