Medical Lifting Sling Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The Medical Lifting Slings market is likely to see rapid growth due to an increase in the elderly population, an increase in lifestyle-related diseases, an increase in people suffering from neuromuscular diseases, and measures to prevent excessive effort by staff handling patients.
The world’s population is rapidly aging due to declining fertility rates and increasing life expectancy. The number of seniors is expected to increase by almost 60% over the next 15 years. By 2030, the total population over the age of 65 is expected to be more than 1 billion. In other words, the elderly population can make up 12% of the world’s population. By 2050, this number will exceed 1.6 billion, or 16.7% of the total population.
Major Players
- Bestcare LLC
- Prism Medical Ltd
- Invacare Corporation
- GF health products Inc.
- Arjo
Medical Lifting Sling Market: Segmentation
By Product
- Standing Slings
- Seating Slings
- Universal Slings
- Bariatric Slings
- Transfer Sheets
- Other Products
By Material
- Nylon Slings
- Padded Slings
- Canvas Slings
- Mesh Slings
- Other Materials
By Usage Type
- Disposable Slings
- Reusable Slings
By End User
- Home Care Facilities
- Hospital
- Other End Users
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Medical Lifting Sling Market.
- The market share of the Medical Lifting Sling Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Medical Lifting Sling Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Medical Lifting Sling Market.
Key Questions Answered by Medical Lifting Sling Market Report
- What was the Medical Lifting Sling Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Medical Lifting Sling Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Lifting Sling Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
