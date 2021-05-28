Medical Gases and Equipment Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The medical gas equipment market size exceeded $5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at an annual average of more than 7% from 2021 to 2027. Medical gases are used in a patient’s health care environment for a variety of purposes, such as anesthesia, diagnosis or treatment. The different types of medical gases used in the medical environment are oxygen, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, medical vacuum and carbon dioxide. Key factors driving the growth of the medical gas and equipment market are the growing demand for home health care and point-of-care, the increased burden of respiratory diseases, and advantageous initiatives by government agencies.

Medical Gases and Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Medical Gases

Medical Gas Mixtures

Biological Atmospheres

Medical Gas Equipment

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Major Players

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Air Liquide

Airgas, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

The Linde Group

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Amico Corporation

SCI Analytical

SOL S.p.A.

Rotarex SA

GCE Holding AB

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Medical Gases and Equipment Market.

The market share of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market.

Key Questions Answered by Medical Gases and Equipment Market Report

What was the Medical Gases and Equipment Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Medical Gases and Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Gases and Equipment Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

