New Report: Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Backend Revenue Cycle Management market was valued at USD 7.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

The growth of the Backend Revenue Cycle Management market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing importance of rejection management, increasing the number of patients, improving processes in healthcare organizations and decreasing reimbursement rates. With the growth of big data and the development of computing applications and programs in back-end revenue cycle management, the latest technological advances in the delivery mode and commercial aspects of products and services will drive the market growth.

Key Players

Athenahealth

Cerner

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Eclinicalworks

Optum, Inc.

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product & service

Services

Software

On the basis of Delivery Mode

On-premise Delivery Mode

Cloud-based Delivery Mode

On the basis of End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market.

The market share of the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market.

Key Questions Answered by Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Report

What was the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

