Hospital Services Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global hospital services market size reached USD 7.8 trillion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2027. Medical costs have increased over the past decades. Advanced diagnostic technologies paved the way for early detection and improvement of diseases and supported research into treating end-stage diseases such as cancer. Medical innovation is driven primarily by sales revenues from a variety of high-tech medical institutions. As awareness and economics increase, the healthcare services market is expected to grow. This is already evident in many developed countries, as health care contributes significantly to GDP growth.
Key Players
- Mayo clinic
- HCA Healthcare
- Cleveland clinic
- Spire Healthcare Group plc
- Ramsay Health Care
- Ascension Health
- Community Health Systems, Inc.
- Tenet Healthcare
- Fortis Healthcare
Hospital Services Market: Segmentation
By Hospital Type
- State-owned Hospital
- Private Hospital
- Public/ Community Hospital
By Service Type
- Outpatient Services
- Inpatient Service
By Service Areas
- Cardiovascular
- Acute Care
- Cancer Care
- Diagnostics, and Imaging
- Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services
- Gynecology
- Others
