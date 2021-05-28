New Report: Global Clove Essential Oil Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global clove essential oil market is expected to grow at a good CAGR over the forecast period to $145.55 million in 2019. Cloves are inherently high in manganese, along with other nutrients such as calcium, potassium and magnesium. Due to its nutritional properties, clove essential oil is widely used in fragrances throughout the food and beverage sector and throughout aromatherapy.

With increasing awareness of the benefits of clove oil, it is gaining popularity among consumers. Clove oil is used in aromatherapy because it reduces anxiety and depression and accelerates the healing process. Those transitioning to a healthy lifestyle and diet pattern are driving the growth of the global clove essential oil market by increasing demand for clove essential oil in both aromatherapy and food and beverage applications. The growing popularity of aromatherapy is another factor that will continue to increase the demand for clove essential oil over the forecast period.

Key Players

Prominent key market players in the global Clove essential oil market include Young Living Essential Oils, d?TERRA, Lebermuth, Inc., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Cedarome, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Frontier Co-op, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS, NOW® Foods, Edens Garden, Falcon, Biolandes, and Frutarom Ltd.

Clove Essential Oil Market: Segmentation

By Product

Absolute

Blends

Others

By Application

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

