Flat Glass Coatings Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) _ by Resin Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography

Flat Glass Coatings Market is expected to reach at USD XX Bn by 2027 from USD 1.51 Bn in 2019 at the CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Flat Glass Coatings Market Dynamics:

Rising construction modification on account of growing urbanization and infrastructural plans from various governments will continue to augment the market growth. In addition development in transport, renewable energy, social and commercial infrastructure, government accommodation, and defense infrastructure will further augment the growth. Rising green commercial building construction is expected to fuel the demand for flat glass coatings over the forecast period. Glass facades are attaining massive popularity, particularly in the commercial building construction sector. Numerous technological innovations have improved overall performance of glass in light transmission, thermal insulation, and in modulating solar heat. Innovations such as double glazed, solar control, and thermal insulation have also contributed essentially towards applications of glass in buildings.

Flat Glass Coatings Market Segment Analysis:

Flat glass coatings market based on resin type has been segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic and others. Polyurethane segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Polyurethane are largely used in greenhouse buildings and solar panels. Flat glass coatings market based on technology is segmented into solvent-based, water-based and nano coatings. Nano coatings segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for flat glass coating due to growing automotive and electronics industries for advanced materials in the automotive industry. Flat glass coatings market based on application has been segmented into mirror, solar power, architecture, automotive & application, decorative and electronics & application. Mirror is expected to dominate the market and architectural application is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Flat Glass Coatings Market Regional Insights: Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for flat glass coatings and is expected to grow at a market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for flat glass coatings from countries such as India, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Flat Glass Coatings Market, Key Highlights:

Scope of the Flat Glass Coatings Market Report:

Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Resin Type: • Polyurethane • Epoxy • Acrylic • Others Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Technology: • Solvent-Based • Water-Based • Nano Coatings Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Application: • Mirror Coatings • Solar Power • Architectural • Automotive & Application • Decorative • Others Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Geography: • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Flat Glass Market:

• Arkema (France) • Ferro Corporation (US) • FENZI (Italy) • Sherwin-Williams Company (US) • NIPPONPAINT (Japan) • Vitro Architectural Glass (Mexico) • SunGuard-Guardian Glass (US) • DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL (US) • Hesse (Germany) • Tribos Coatings (International) Ltd. (UK) • Gulf Glass Industries • CSG Holding Co. Ltd • Sisecam Group • Fuyao Glass Industry Group • Cardinal Glass Industries • Guardian Industries • Taiwan Glass • Central Glass. • DB Glass. • Astro Cam • PPG industries