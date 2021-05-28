New Study: Global Menthol Cigarette Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global menthol tobacco market size was valued at $80 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at an annual average of 3% from 2019 to 2025. Market growth is attributable to factors such as freshness, cleanliness, cooling and anesthetic (pain relief) effects. Menthol’s ability to reduce the roughness of smoke and it is gaining popularity among younger generations. Menthol cigarettes are also popular with women, younger generations, and novice smokers, as they reduce the roughness of smoke, making it smooth and easy to breathe.

A full report of Menthol Cigarette Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/menthol-cigarette-market/3556/

The rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyle habits and hectic schedules, working professionals are increasingly consuming cigarettes to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Menthol cigarettes offer a cooling sensation, sensory excitation and fresh flavor, which provides relief and makes the user more habitual to the flavor.

Key Players

Major market players include Philip Morris International Inc.; Imperial Brands plc; Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation; Alfred Dunhill, Ltd.; R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; British American Tobacco; Commonwealth Brands; Liggett Group; Lorillard Tobacco; and Essentra plc.

Menthol Cigarette Market: Segmentation

By Capsule Type:

Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

By End-User:

Male

Female

By Size:

King Size

100s

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Menthol Cigarette Market.

The market share of the Menthol Cigarette Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Menthol Cigarette Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Menthol Cigarette Market.

Key Questions Answered by Menthol Cigarette Market Report

What was the Menthol Cigarette Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Menthol Cigarette Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Menthol Cigarette Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404