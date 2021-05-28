Global Precision Aquaculture Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Offering, Farm Type, System Type, Application, and Region.

Global Precision Aquaculture Market size is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2026 from US$ XX Bn. in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2 % during the forecast period. The global Precision Aquaculture market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Precision Aquaculture report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Definition of Precision Aquaculture:

Precision aquaculture is characterized as a field of study that aims to apply control engineering principles to the production of fish, thereby improving the farmer’s ability to control, track, and analyze biological processes in fish farms. Precision aquaculture has shifted commercial aquaculture production from an experience-based system to a knowledge-based system.

Global Precision Aquaculture Market Dynamics:

Precision aquaculture technology transformed the aquaculture industry by increasing the efficiency and profitability of conventional aquaculture activities. The investments in technical research and product innovation, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, ROVs, and AI for real-time monitoring of aquaculture farms, the demand for protein-rich aqua food, and increasing funding from global governments for aquaculture infrastructure development are all driving the precision aquaculture market forward. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the deployment of large-scale offshore aquaculture projects, as well as various government initiatives, will have a positive effect on the market’s potential growth. New Zealand has a clear track record in aquaculture, healthy seafood, and a world-class food safety system. Aquaculture’s growing popularity presents significant opportunities for the implementation of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems. The aquaculture sector in Asia-Pacific has largely developed from conventional farming practices, with production intensification and management maturity gradually improving. High monitoring costs of aquaculture farms, the necessity for large capital expenditures, limited availability of professional operators, and a lack of technical knowledge among farmers around the world are all significant factors impeding the global precision aquaculture market’s development.

Global Precision Aquaculture Market Segmentation:

Based on the offering, the precision aquaculture market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Due to the high adoption rate of automation and control devices such as robotic modules, sensors, smart feeding, and climate control systems, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Monitoring devices, camera systems, and other hardware make up the hardware section. The rapid adoption of smart HD and 4k powered camera systems is driving strong demand for camera systems. Temperature and environmental control instruments, as well as Ph and dissolved oxygen sensors, have seen a significant rise in demand. To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Global Precision Aquaculture Market Regional Insights:

Due to the increased number of aquaculture farms and high adoption of aquaculture technology in countries such as China, Indonesia, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the precision aquaculture market in this area would benefit from the widespread automation of aquaculture farms. Global demand for food fish is expected to rise as the population grows and living standards improve in the region. Consequently, the aquaculture sector is becoming increasingly vulnerable as natural disasters and extreme weather, which are largely linked to climate change, become more common. The adoption of automated solutions such as underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROVs) and smart camera systems in aquaculture farms, as well as a rising emphasis on the deployment of IoT-based monitoring devices in aquaculture farms, are expected to drive the precision aquaculture market in South America to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Precision Aquaculture Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global Precision Aquaculture Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Precision Aquaculture market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Offering, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Precision Aquaculture Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Precision Aquaculture Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global Precision Aquaculture Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America

Global Precision Aquaculture Market Key Players

• AKVA group • InnovaSea Systems • Steinsvik • Deep Trekker • Aquabyte • Eruvaka Technologies • Akuakare • CPI Equipment • Lifegard Aquatics • Bluegrove • Imenco AS • In-Situ • Signify • Jala Tech • Planet Lighting • Maritech Systems • OxyGaurd • Other Key Players