Asia-Pacific Synthetic Rubber Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Type, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

Asia-Pacific synthetic rubber market is estimated to grow with lucrative growth during the forecast period. The high adoption of synthetic rubber in various applications is one of the chief factors for the growth of the market in the region. China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam are among the top producer of natural and synthetic rubber all across the globe. Moreover, the region caters to the significant application of synthetic rubber including tires.

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Rubber Market- Segmentation

By Type

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (BR)

Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPDM)

Isoprene Rubber (IR)

Others

By End-User

Tires & Other Automobile Component

Industrial Application

Footwear

Household

Others

Company Profiles

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Bridgestone Corp.

Indian Synthetic Rubber Pvt. Ltd.

JSR Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Michelin Group

