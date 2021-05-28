Amla Extracts Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2021-2027

The global amla extracts market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Amla is considered one of the major medicinal plants in Ayurveda. Vitamin C, tannins, and flavonoids present in amla have powerful antioxidant activities, due to which, it is widely accepted for the treatment of several disorders including diabetes.
Amla Extracts Market- Segmentation
By Form
- Powder
- Pulp
By Application
- Food &Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Nutraceuticals
Amla Extracts Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Company Profiles
- Ambe Phyoextracts Pvt. Ltd.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Mountain Rose Herbs
- Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Organic India
- Ri-Sun Bio Tech
- Sydler Group
- Taiyo International
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
