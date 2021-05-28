New Study: Global Beauty Drinks Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Beauty Drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2021-2027).

Of all the ingestible and topical combinations in the industry, cosmetic beverages have proven to be a very palatable option, and the preference for these products is increasing. The main reason for the increased demand for cosmetic beverages is the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and people who consciously take preventive medical care. In addition, the beauty beverage market is driven primarily by the transition to standard consumers to preventive skin care as the aging population in developed countries increases.

A full report of Beauty Drinks Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/beauty-drinks-market/55495/

Key Market Players

AMC Grupo Alimentación Fresco y Zumos, SA (Spain)

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Juice Generation (France)

Groupon Inc. (US)

Asterism Healthcare plus, Inc. (US)

The Coca-Cola Company (US)

Sappe Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Bella Berry (UK)

Kino Biotech (Singapore)

Vemma Nutrition Company (US)

Beauty Drinks Market: Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

Vitamins and Minerals

Collagen

Carotenoid

Co-enzymes

Other Ingredient Types

By Distribution Channel

Grocery Retailers

Beauty Specialty Stores

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Beauty Drinks Market.

The market share of the Beauty Drinks Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Beauty Drinks Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Beauty Drinks Market.

Key Questions Answered by Beauty Drinks Market Report

What was the Beauty Drinks Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Beauty Drinks Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Beauty Drinks Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404