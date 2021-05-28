New Report: Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Interventional Cardiology Devices market is valued at approximately $12.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to generate revenues of $18.1 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Key growth drivers include increased adoption of minimally invasive surgery, increased worldwide prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and technological advances introduced in this field. The number of minimally invasive surgeries performed increased from 669.5 thousand in 2005 to 805 thousand in 2014. These procedures reduce patient trauma and ensure a faster recovery, resulting in shorter hospital stays. Therefore, high demand for new products with high accuracy and efficiency is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A full report of Interventional Cardiology Devices Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/interventional-cardiology-devices-market/4726/

Major Players

Cook Medical Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

Medtronic plc

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Structural Heart Devics

Catheters

Plaque Modification Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Other Devices

