Global Wireless Charging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) _ by Technology (Radiation, Inductive, and Others), by Transmission Range (Short, Medium, Long Range), by Application, and by Geography

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Wireless Charging Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Global Wireless Charging Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXXBn, during the forecate period at a CAGR of XX% by 2027.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Wireless Charging Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Wireless Charging market report are

• Energizer Holdings, Inc

• Convenientpower HK Limited

• Integrated Device Technology

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

• Leggett & Platt, Incorporated

• Powerbyproxi Ltd.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Powermat Technologies Ltd.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Witricity Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic design vendors

• Wireless power enabled device manufacturers and supplier

• Battery providers and manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

Scope of the Wireless Charging Market:

Research report categorizes the Wireless Charging Market based on technology, transmission range, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Wireless Charging Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Wireless Charging Market, By Technology:

• Radiation Technology

• Inductive Technology

• Other Technologies

Wireless Charging Market, by Transmission Range:

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Long Range

Wireless Charging Market, By Application:

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Defense

• Industril

Wireless Charging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

