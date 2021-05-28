Wireless EV Charging Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application ( Home Charging Unit and Public Charging Station ), by Component ( Transmitter, Power Control Unit, and Receiver), by Power Supply Range (3- 50 kW), by Charging Type (Stationary and Dynamic), by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles), and by Geography

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Wireless EV Charging Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.

Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from the value of USD 287.76 Million in 2019 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Wireless EV Charging market report are

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Electroad

• Toshiba Corporation

• Lg Chem Ltd

• Witricity Corporation

• Wave (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification)

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Bombardier Inc.

• Aerovironment Inc.

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Evatran Group Inc.

• Mojo Mobility Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Elix Wireless

• Momentum Dynamics Corporation.

• HEVO Power

• Olev Technologies

Wireless EV Charging Market Key Target Audience:

• Industry associations and experts

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

• Electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers

• Wireless charging system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Electric vehicle hardware suppliers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

Scope of the Wireless EV Charging Market:

Research report categorizes the Wireless EV Charging market-based on application, component, market type, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Wireless EV Charging market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Application

• Home Charging Unit

• Public Charging Station

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Component

• Base Charging Pad (Transmitter)

• Power Control Unit

• Vehicle Charging Pad (Receiver)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Power Supply Range

• 3–<11 kW • 11–50 kW • >50 kW

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type

• Stationary Wireless Charging System

• Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Wireless EV Charging Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

