New Report: Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global industrial protective fabric market size exceeded $3 billion in 2019 and is expected to show a CAGR of more than 10% between 2021 and 2027 as the concern for worker safety increases. Increasing concerns about the safety of workers in hazardous working environments such as manufacturing, chemical industry, construction sites, etc. will accelerate the growth of the industry. There is growing concern about catastrophic accidents due to numerous dangers, there are various industries including metallurgy, mining, chemical, oil and gas, and construction is expected to drive the demand for protective fabrics. Industrial protective clothing can be used to protect workers from hazards such as drops, electricity, chemicals, dust, roll over and heat. Industrial garments are thick, flexible, can be made workable, and must fit snugly to avoid contact with potential hazards that could harm operators.

Key Market Players

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as 3M Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Teijin Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kolon Industries Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Milliken & Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Klopman International, Glen Raven, Inc., and Cetriko, SL is also provided in this report. DuPont has developed hydroentangled non-woven Sontara, mixture of Novex and Kevlar in 2014 for thermal protection.

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Segmentation

By Raw Material

Aramid

PBI

Polyester

Polyolefins

Polyamide

Cotton Fibers

By Application

Industrial Protective clothing

Firemen suit

Healthcare & Laboratries

Space suits

Arc Flash suits

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Industrial Protective Fabrics Market.

The market share of the Industrial Protective Fabrics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Industrial Protective Fabrics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Industrial Protective Fabrics Market.

Key Questions Answered by Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Report

What was the Industrial Protective Fabrics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Industrial Protective Fabrics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Industrial Protective Fabrics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

