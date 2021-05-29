Laser Materials Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The laser materials market size was close to US$1.31 billion in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027. With the increasing popularity of laser technology in the fields of advanced metalworking technology, medical surgery and 3D printing, the continuing demand for enhanced communication directional energy weapons in military and scientific applications will revitalize the product business during the evaluation period.

Laser Materials Market: Segmentation

By Product

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Ceramic

Others (Non-metals)

By Application

Communication

Materials Processing

Medical & Aesthetic

Instrumentation & Sensors

Lithography

Optical Storage

R&D & Military

Others (Display, Printing, etc.)

Key Companies

Prominent players operating in the laser materials industry ecosystem include BASF, GrafTech International, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Aurubis AG, Taishan Fiberglass, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, CeramTec GmbH, Corning Incorporated, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Group, Asahi Glass Co., Universal Laser Systems, Norilsk Nickel, Anglo American, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Murata Manufacturing.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Laser Materials Market.

The market share of the Laser Materials Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Laser Materials Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Laser Materials Market.

Key Questions Answered by Laser Materials Market Report

What was the Laser Materials Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Laser Materials Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Laser Materials Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

