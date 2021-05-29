New Report: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Internet of Things (IoT) security market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing automation and the resulting threats in a variety of industries. In the context of the Sino-American trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic, it will have a huge impact on this market. Internet of Things (IoT) Security Report by Materials, Applications and Regions-Global Forecast to 2025 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the global key regional market situation, centering on key regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific). Major countries (USA, Germany, UK, Japan, Korea and China).

A full report of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/internet-of-things-iot-security-product-market/7321/

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

On the basis on the end users/applications

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Key Market Players

The major players profiled in this report include:

Trend Micro

Advantech

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Gemalto NV

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market.

The market share of the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market.

Key Questions Answered by Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report

What was the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

