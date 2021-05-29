Chilled Food Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Chilled food segment is one of the largest sectors in the food packaging industry. Food stored at refrigerated temperatures below 8 degrees Celsius is called refrigerated food. The refrigerated food packaging market has strengthened technology in developed countries in North America and Europe. The refrigerated food packaging market includes packaging for fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, seafood and poultry, ready-to-eat and baked goods. Refrigerated food packaging is used to ensure food can be transported over long distances and keep it germ-free. . Refrigerated food packaging protects food from external factors such as temperature changes, moisture and steam. Chilled food packaging. Chilled food packaging is very easy to recycle and keeps food below 8°C for more than 24 hours. Refrigerated food packaging increases the shelf life of your product by keeping your food free of air moisture. The transparent barrier film enables excellent product expression and keeps food free of germs, increasing consumer preference.

A full report of Chilled Food Packaging Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/chilled-food-packaging-market/32895/

Chilled Food Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the Basis of Type:

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

On the Basis of Application:

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Seafood & Poultry

Dairy Foods

Ready to Eat Food

Chilled Food Packaging Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the chilled food packaging market include Amcor Ltd., Berry Global, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC., International Paper, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Linpac Packaging Ltd., and others.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Chilled Food Packaging Market.

The market share of the Chilled Food Packaging Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Chilled Food Packaging Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Chilled Food Packaging Market.

Key Questions Answered by Chilled Food Packaging Market Report

What was the Chilled Food Packaging Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Chilled Food Packaging Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Chilled Food Packaging Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404