New Study: Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The sports and energy drinks market are expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 12% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. A major growth factor for the sports and energy drinks market is increased consumer health awareness. In addition, the growing popularity of sports and energy drinks among consumers, growing population and increasing disposable incomes are driving the overall demand for the sports and energy drinks market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Also, various companies are focusing. Attracting female consumers with sugar-free and light drinks, along with a rapidly changing trend towards a high preference for sports and energy drinks, is the most important driving force in increasing demand for the sports and energy drinks market at a global level. In addition, as the number of individuals engaged in fitness activities increases, the growth of the sports and energy drinks market is also increasing.

A full report of Sports and Energy Drinks Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/sports-and-energy-drinks-market/55527/

Key Market Players

Abbott Nutrition

AJE

Britvic PLC

Champion Nutrition Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Rockstar, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Sports and Energy Drinks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of top brands:

Sports drinks

Energy drinks

On the basis of distribution channel:

Off-premise (Off-trade)

On-premise (On-trade)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market.

The market share of the Sports and Energy Drinks Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Sports and Energy Drinks Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Sports and Energy Drinks Market.

Key Questions Answered by Sports and Energy Drinks Market Report

What was the Sports and Energy Drinks Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Sports and Energy Drinks Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

