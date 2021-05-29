New Study: Global Barrier Films Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The barrier film packaging market is valued at $30312.51 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $43859.36 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6% in 2020-2025. The growth of the barrier film market is driven by the tremendous demand for high-performance films due to the increasing barrier requirements in several end-user industries. In particular, improvements in processing technology are expected to support the growing use of barrier films for suitable applications and low-cost production.

Major Players

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Huhtamaki Group

Barrier Films Market: Segmentation

By Material:

PE

PP

PET/BOPET

Polyamide

Organic coatings (EVOH, PVOH, PVDC)

Inorganic coatings (aluminium oxide, silicon oxide, silicon nitride coatings)

Others (PC, PS, PTFE, PVC, PEN, BOPP, EVA)

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Agriculture

Others (electronics, automotive, aerospace)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Barrier Films Market.

The market share of the Barrier Films Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Barrier Films Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Barrier Films Market.

Key Questions Answered by Barrier Films Market Report

What was the Barrier Films Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Barrier Films Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Barrier Films Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

