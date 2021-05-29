Asia-Pacific Dental Care Equipment Market Trends, Research Report, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast 2021-2027

The Asia-Pacific dental care equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific contains some of the fastest-growing economies across the globe. Rising population, growing GDP and healthcare expenditure, and technological advancement are some of the major factors that have augmented this region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific faces high prevalence rates of tobacco use, the western region accounts for 48% of world cigarette consumption. The excess consumption of tobacco increases the risk of developing oral diseases such as gingivitis, gum diseases, and oral cancer (in severe cases). This, in turn, will create demand for dental care equipment for better oral care and hence will drive the regional growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Dental Care Equipment Market- Segmentation

By Product

Radiology Equipment

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Systems and Parts

Other Equipment

Company Profiles

Dentsply International Inc.

GC Corp.

Nobel Biocare Holding AG.

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

