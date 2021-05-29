New Report: Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The temperature-controlled packaging solution market will reach an estimated valuation of US $ 20.15 billion by 2027, recording this growth at a rate of 9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The increase in demand associated with increased consumption of fresh food will help influence the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solution market in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Increasing growth in the pharmaceutical industry, development of technology and reusable packaging, and increased use in the transportation of medicines, clinical trial distribution products, donor organs, and blood transfer are also expected to drive market growth. Meanwhile, the expansion of coverage from pharmaceuticals, foods, beverages, etc. and the potential growth market for insulated packaging will further address the various new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solution market during the forecast period above.

A full report of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market/55713/

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market: Segmentation

By Type

Active

Passive

By Product

Insulated containers

Insulated shippers

By End User

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

Key Market Players

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

FedEx Corp.

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Sofrigram SA Ltd.

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

Tempack and Cropak.

Testo SE & Co.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market.

The market share of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market.

Key Questions Answered by Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report

What was the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404