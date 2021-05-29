Healthcare Analytics Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at $25.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027. Advances in technology, adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications, increasing penetration rates are driving the market. The growing need to reduce healthcare expenditures and maintain standardization across numerous internal processes is accelerating market growth further while embracing changes in regulatory demands while using big data extensively. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is driving adoption of these solutions, helping organizations explore complexity and support optimal outcomes with advanced analytics solutions.

Healthcare Analytics Market: Segmentation

By Technology Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Application

Clinical Data Analytics

Financial Data Analytics

Administrative Data Analytics

By Product

Hardware

Software

By Service

Mode of Delivery

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

By End User

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Organization

Key Market Players

IBM Corp.

OptumHealth, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

MEDai, Inc.

MedeAnalytics, Inc.

McKesson Corp.

Truven Health Analytics, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Healthcare Analytics Market.

The market share of the Healthcare Analytics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Healthcare Analytics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Healthcare Analytics Market.

Key Questions Answered by Healthcare Analytics Market Report

What was the Healthcare Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Healthcare Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Healthcare Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

