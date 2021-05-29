Asia-Pacific Smart Lock Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2021-2027

The Asia-Pacific Smart Lock is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period. The large smartphone consumer base along with the wide availability of the internet in the emerging economies of the region, particularly in India, China, and Japan, is majorly propelling the adoption of Asia Pacific smart lock. The rapid penetration of smartphones has further augmented the connectivity of objects, which majorly includes internet connection of home objects such as door locks.
Scope of the Report
- Comprehensive research methodology of the market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Insights about market determinants.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Asia-Pacific Smart Lock Market- Segmentation
By Communication Protocol
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Others
By Application
- Residential
- Government
- Commercial
By Type
- PadLocks
- Lever Handles
- Deadbolts
- Others
Company Profiles
- DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD.
- Dormakaba Holdings AG
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
- Be-Tech Asia LTD.
- Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co. Ltd.
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO.LTD
- Assay Abloy AB
- Schlage
- Unikey Technologies Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
