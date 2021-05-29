New Study: Global Medical Devices Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global medical device market has reached a value of approximately $410 billion in 2020; the industry is expected to reach a value of approximately $560 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of approximately 5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. It’s possible.

There are unique challenges and opportunities in the medical device industry. In 2020, many of these challenges and opportunities are further highlighted. It is a strictly regulated industry in most countries around the world. Devices must be approved for reimbursement, and prices are often negotiated by group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies in this field must make ongoing research and development investments to produce innovations that drive market success. However, despite these challenges, the device also has the advantage of serving a growing elderly population worldwide. Devices are also among the top priorities of emerging market countries because they increase economic size and healthcare spending. Therefore, there are plenty of device competitors and ongoing investors and venture capitalists interested in this area.

Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on type

Orthopaedic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

IVD

MIS

Wound Care

Diabetes Care

Ophthalmic Devices

Oral Care

Nephrology

Others

Based on function

Diagnostic and Monitoring

Therapeutic

Surgical

Others

Key Market Players

Medtronic Plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Medical Devices Market.

The market share of the Medical Devices Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Medical Devices Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Medical Devices Market.

Key Questions Answered by Medical Devices Market Report

What was the Medical Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Medical Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

