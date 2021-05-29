P&C Insurance Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Majesto, Tigerlab, Insurance Systems

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 167 pages on title ‘Global P&C Insurance SoftwareMarket Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Majesto (United States), Tigerlab (Malaysia), Insurance Systems (Canada), Broker Buddha (United States), Croscon (United States), Zywave (United States), Duck Creek Technologies (United States), Encircle (Canada), Pegasystems (United States), OneShield (United States), Agency Software (United States), PCMS (United Kingdom) and Intuitive Web Solutions (United States).

Summary

Global P&C Insurance Software Market Overview:

P&C insurance software is used by insurance agents and brokers to promote, sell, and administer insurance policies. P&C insurance software provides a full suite of digital insurance programs and solutions. Empower customers with easy to use, easy to manage, scalable software that touches every facet of P&C insurance — policy, rating, billing, claims, data analytics, and more. The growing property & casualty industry worldwide and the rising adoption of automated software tools to reduce turnaround time are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

The Growing Property & Casualty Industry Worldwide

The Rising Adoption of Automated Software Tools to Reduce Turnaround Time

The Increasing Demand for Software to Eliminate Manual Tasks and offer personalized experiences to Customers

Market Trend

Increased Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in P&C Insurance Software

Restraints

Security Threats may hamper the Growth of the Market

Opportunities

The Growing Deployment of Cloud-based Solution is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

Challenges

Increased Competition in the P&C Insurance Industry

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Majesto (United States), Tigerlab (Malaysia), Insurance Systems (Canada), Broker Buddha (United States), Croscon (United States), Zywave (United States), Duck Creek Technologies (United States), Encircle (Canada), Pegasystems (United States), OneShield (United States), Agency Software (United States), PCMS (United Kingdom) and Intuitive Web Solutions (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like ClarionDoor (United States), Quadient (France), ELEMENT Insurance (Germany), CodeObjects (United States), Damco Solutions (United States), Prise (United States) and RentalGuardian (United States). Analyst at HTF MI see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global P&C Insurance Software market by 2025. Considering Market by Deployment Mode, the sub-segment i.e. Cloud-based will boost the P&C Insurance Software market. Considering Market by Organization Size, the sub-segment i.e. SME’s will boost the P&C Insurance Software market. Considering Market by End Users, the sub-segment i.e. Insurance Companies will boost the P&C Insurance Software market. Considering Market by Pricing, the sub-segment i.e. Monthly Subscription will boost the P&C Insurance Software market. Considering Market by Operating System, the sub-segment i.e. Windows will boost the P&C Insurance Software market. Considering Market by Insurance Type, the sub-segment i.e. Personal will boost the P&C Insurance Software market.

Market Highlights:

On 4 Aug 2020, Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software platforms, announced Texas Farm Bureau Insurance expanded the lines of business on Majesco Policy for P&C with Farm Liability, converting from their legacy home-grown system. This follows their upgrade to Majesco CloudInsurer announced in December 2019 and demonstrates their agility and speed to market for new lines of business.

On 27 Sept 2018, insurtech company Broker Buddha announced the launch of a new quoting platform in partnership with Towerstone Inc., a Dallas-based commercial insurance wholesaler specializing in energy, construction, environmental, property and excess casualty.

