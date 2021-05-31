Global Vocational Truck Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Vehicle Type, Engine Type, End Use Industry, Application and Region

Global Vocational Truck Market size was valued at US$ 43000 Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2019 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The Global Vocational Truck market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Vocational Truck report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Vocational Truck Market

Global Vocational Truck Market Overview:

Vocational trucks are custom-built trucks for special purpose jobs including dumping, concrete mixing, water tankers and others. The commercial vehicles including trucks and trailers are customized for specific operations by adding different special purpose machines and self-propelled mechanisms on the chassis system of the vehicle. Increasing construction sector across the globe and increasing investments in mining and commodities by consumers and governments are the key factors attributing vocational truck market growth.

The global vocational truck market was valued at approximately 45 billion USD in the year 2019 and expected to grow with CAGR of 5% during the forecast period owing to increasing production of commercial vehicles and increasing end-use industry applications across the globe.

Global Vocational Truck Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for special purpose vehicles in the building technology and mining equipment and increasing on-site applications of the specialty trucks are the factors driving the vocational trucks market. Moreover, technological integration in the market and rising worldwide urbanization is the key supporting factors driving the vocational trucks market growth during the forecast period.

High raw material prices and increasing cost of fuel across the globe are the restraining factors considered to hamper the market growth. To cope up with rising fuel prices, manufacturers are investing more in the development of gas-fueled engines to power the trucks. This advancement is expected to create opportunities in the vocational trucks market during the forecast period. Various government initiatives for increasing infrastructure in their respective regions is the factor expected to boost the vocational truck market.

For the instance, US government has initiated the infrastructure plan of approximately 1.3 trillion USD in 2018 to increase the investments of consumers in the construction sector of the region is the best example of government and market joint venture.

Vocational Truck market segmentation:

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into light duty, medium duty and heavy duty vehicles. Light duty vehicles is the dominating segment in the vocational truck market with revenue share of approximately 28 billion USD in the year 2019. Factors attributing to the growth of the segment are the easy installation process of the special-purpose machines on light-duty vehicles and the low maintenance cost of the product. Moreover, the increasing demand for light-duty vehicles in fleet management services across the globe owing to increasing use in telecommunication services is the supporting factor for the light-duty vehicle segment growth. The heavy-duty vehicle is the second dominating segment in the market with approximately 25% market share owing to increasing applications of the heavy-duty vehicles in the mining, construction, and transportation sector.

On the basis of the end use industry, vocational the truck market is segmented as construction, food, and beverage, mining, transportation, logistics, and specialized hauling. The construction sector is the dominating segment in the market with a revenue share of approximately 30 billion USD in the year 2019 owing to increasing urbanization across the globe and various infrastructure development initiatives are taken by various governments across the globe. For example, UK has announced its 60 billion USD plan for infrastructure development. Also, China has announced a “one belt drive” initiative to incorporate the business growth in the region and to provide jobs. Logistics is the second dominating segment in the market with approximately 21% market share owing to increasing production activities in the emerging economies due to rising industrialization and growing consumption and utilization of raw materials.

Global Vocational Truck Market 1

On the basis of engine type, the market is bifurcated into gas fueled type and diesel engine type. The diesel engine type is the dominating segment in the vocational truck market with approximately 74% market share. Factors attributing growth in the segment are high power generated from diesel engines and high applications in the vocational trucks market due to its efficiency. According to VOLVO Group, diesel engines operated vocational trucks’ demand is increased by 34% from the year 2017-2019. Gas-fueled vehicles are the second dominating and fastest growing segment in the market owing to increasing concern for high emission due to diesel engines and high cost of maintenance of the engines.

By application, the market is divided into dump trucks, cranes, concrete trucks, garbage trucks, tankers, and firefighting trucks. Tankers and concrete trucks are the dominating segments in the market owing to increasing urban services and the high efficiency of the vehicles. Concrete trucks are the dominating segment in the market with approximately 35% market share. Factors attributing the growth of the segment are increasing construction activities across the globe and increasing urbanization in the emerging economies across the globe. 2.1 billion USD project of the green corridor for China, 1 trillion USD investment of US government for infrastructure development in the region are some of the examples of government investments in the construction sector.

Impact of Covid pandemic on the Vocational Truck market:

Covid pandemic is expected to pose a low to moderate impact on the Vocational Truck market owing to the effects of the pandemic on the research and manufacturing activities across the globe. Strict government norms and increasing cost of transportation owing to supply chain distortion and lowering of manufacturing activities are the factors considered to slightly declining the market growth of vocational trucks. The market is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to increasing demand in the supply chain and various commercial activities pick up the speed.

According to Daimler AG, the Vocational Truck market sustained heavy damage during the Covid Pandemic owing to less than ever manufacturing halt of vehicles and decreased buying power of consumers by moderate to the high rate. The company stated the loss of the Vocational Truck market by approximately 34% during the pandemic. The company also mentioned an expected rise in the revenue share up to 20% during the first and second quarter post-pandemic owing to increasing production of commercial vehicles.

Global Vocational Truck Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific holds the major share in the Vocational Truck market with approximately 48% of total revenue share in the Vocational Truck market registering approximately 4% CAGR in the year 2019. Factors attributing market growth in the region are increasing demand for commercial vehicles in the transportation and manufacturing sector and high demand for consumer comfort owing to increasing disposable income of consumers in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for specialty trucks in the regional market for urban and commodity service sector of APAC is the boosting factor expected to drive the market.

North America and Europe are accordingly the fastest growing and second dominating regions in the Vocational Truck market with approximately 30% market share. Factors attributing growth in the market are an abundance of key manufacturers of the vocational market in the region and increasing research and development in sustainable fuel economy methods. The USA holds the largest market share of approximately 56% owing to the faster pace of production in the economy post-pandemic.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vocational Truck Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Vocational Truck Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Vocational Truck Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vocational Truck Market make the report investor’s guide

Global Vocational Truck Market Key Players

• VOLVO Group

• PACCAR Group

• BYD

• Daimler AG

• Volkswagen Company

• Caterpillar

• TATA Motors

• FORD Moto Co.

• EICHER Motors

• Liebherr Group

• ISUZU

• FAW Group

• Navister International Corporation

• CNH Industrial

• Hino Motors

• Dongfeng Motor Corporation

