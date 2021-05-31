Global Die Casting Machine Market: Industrial Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), By Type, Material, Industry and Region

Global Die Casting Machine Market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach $xx Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Global Die Casting Machine Market Introduction

A die casting machine is involved in the metal casting process. The process is characterized by forcing alloy or metal in a molten state under high pressure in a mold cavity. Die castings are manufactured from metals, such as lead, zinc, magnesium, aluminum, copper, and tin-based alloys. Die casting machine engages in the process of forcing molten metal into a reusable metal die under high pressure. Dies are classified into single & multiple cavities and combination dies.

Global Die Casting Machine Market Dynamics

The Global Die Casting Machine market is largely driven by supply chain complexities in the die casting industry, expanding automotive market, increasing penetration of die casting parts in instrumentation industry, rising constructional sector, and use of aluminum casts in electrical and electronics. Factors such as the growing market for lightweight vehicles and increase in adoption of high pressure die casting (HPDC), owing to technological advancements fuel the die casting machines market growth.

Moreover, many automotive component producers utilize aluminum die casting machines to manufacture lightweight aluminum cast parts, which are used in automotive assembly. This growing trend of producing lightweight metals in the automotive industry, coupled with the growth in automobile sales boost the demand for die casting machinery.

In January 2018 Italpresse Gauss, part of Norican company, developed two energy efficiency solutions, namely, ECO-FIT Mode and ECO-FIT Plus. These solutions are integrated with advanced die casting cells to reduce the energy consumption of machines. On installation, ECO-FIT Plus reduced energy consumption by up to 60%.

In addition, the Switzerland based Buhler AG Company offers a modern die casting machine, called Datanet, which is equipped with a cell control system that integrates all activities of the system peripherals. These die casting machines include advanced diagnosis systems that enhance the die casting process.

Global Die Casting Machine Market Segment Analysis

The shift in the Automotive Industry towards Electric Vehicles would see the demand for new Machines. The EV market is coming up as an integral part of the automotive industry and represents a pathway towards achieving energy efficiency along with reduced emission of pollutants and other greenhouse gasses. Sales of new electric cars globally crossed the 1 million mark in 2017.

This was an increase of about 54% compared to 2016. In 2018, the industry crossed the 2 million sales mark. The sale of the internal combustion engine (ICE) has peaked in some countries such as Norway, where electric vehicles are being purchased by customers at a higher rate compared to ICE ones.

Global Die Casting Machine Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share in the global die casting machines market, owing to growing manufacturing industries across the region. Emerging economies like China, India, etc. expected to have significant growth in automotive, and other manufacturing industries. Growing demand for industrial instruments expected to propel the market growth of dies casting machine in the North American region. The rising industrial manufacturing and automotive industry in the Europe region is estimated to boost the growth of the die casting machine market over the forecast period.

Global Die Casting Machine Market

Global Die Casting Machine Market, by Region

Global Die Casting Machine Market Key players

• Pace Industries, LLC Ltd.

• HMT Machine Tools Limited

• YIZUMI-HPM Corporation

• The Bühler Holding AG

• Dynaquip Machines

• Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

• Dynacast International

• Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG

• L.K. Technology Holdings

• UBE Machinery, Inc.

• TOYO MACHINERY & METAL CO., Ltd

• Birch Machinery Company.

• Toshiba Machine Co LTD

• Buhler Holding AG

• Colosio srl

• Huache

