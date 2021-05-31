Global Public Transportation Software Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Deployment Model, Application, and Region.

Global Public Transportation Software Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.92 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The global Public Transportation Software market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Public Transportation Software report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Definition of Public Transportation Software:

Public transportation software provides logistical support as well as fleet and passenger management to transportation agencies. Business software is similar to fleet management software. However, public transportation software provides passenger-oriented features.

Global Public Transportation Software Market Dynamics:

As a country’s development shifts away from agriculture and toward manufacturing, urbanization is unavoidable. Factors such as automation and the introduction of technology in different industry sectors are causing an increase in the rate of urbanization as technology advances. The public transportation software market is expected to expand significantly as the number of vehicles on the road grows, as do urbanization and IoT adoption. However, the market’s growth is likely to be hampered by a lack of standardized and uniform infrastructure, as well as difficulties in convergence over legacy systems and networks.

Furthermore, growing digital transformation in developed economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the industry during the forecast period. Operators can make the transition from wired to smart transportation in a safe and long-term manner thanks to innovative digital transformation. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise helps air, rail, ITS, ports and logistics companies around the world drive their digital transformation. They assist them in connecting their transportation subsystems to technology building blocks, allowing them to provide smarter services to their employees, clients, and passengers. Governments, towns, and communities that want to provide MaaS to their residents can use Moovit’s Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Platform, which is a full software solution.

Since the market’s growth rate is being accelerated by rising product demand, growing disposable incomes, creative goods, raw material affluence, and changing consumption technologies, the public transportation software market has the potential to influence its peers and parent market.

Global Public Transportation Software Market Segmentation:

Global Public Transportation Software Market

Based on the deployment model, the public transportation software market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based. In 2019, cloud-based had the largest market share. The cloud-based application also provides advantages such as data storage in the cloud for both public and private transportation organizations, as well as real-time data access. TripSpark Fixed Route & Paratransit Software is cloud-based transportation software that assists transit agencies in planning optimal routes, creating schedules, and tracking employees and vehicles through a CAD/AVL system. Similarly, Turnit Ride is a cloud-based ticket reservation system created specifically for passenger transportation companies that need dynamic pricing, complex logistics management, and fast market response. Turnit Ride has modules for sales, marketing, inventory, logistics, and more.

Global Public Transportation Software Market 1

Global Public Transportation Software Market Regional Insights:

Global Public Transportation Software Market 2

During the forecast period, North America is projected to have the largest market share. The presence of major players including Microsoft and Google would continue to fuel market growth by integrating technical advances into product portfolios. Increased research and development expenditures by businesses will boost consumption growth across the country. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest pace in the coming years. The industry in the area stands to gain as a result of many government measures aimed at improving public transportation. Smart cities are being built in countries like India and China, which will increase demand for public transportation software. The European public transportation software market would benefit from favorable government initiatives in the transportation sector.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Public Transportation Software Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Public Transportation Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Public Transportation Software market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Deployment Model, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Public Transportation Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Public Transportation Software Market Scope:

Global Public Transportation Software Market 3

Global Public Transportation Software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Public Transportation Software Market Key Players

• GIS Routing

• HASTUS

• Routefinder Pro

• Optibu

• Ecolane DRT

• Remix

• Trapeze ViewPoint

• EZTransport

• eXpressTransit

• JustRide

• Trapeze

• RouteMatch

• Moovit

• TripMaster

• Bestmile

• Optibus

• RidePort

• Other Key Players

