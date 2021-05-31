Global Incontinence Products Market: Industry Analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach $XX Mn by 2026 from $XX Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Overview:

High resolution melting analysis is a powerful and strong methodology in molecular biology for the purpose of detecting epigenetic differences, polymorphisms, and mutations in double-stranded DNA samples. It was first discovered and developed by Idaho Technology and the University of Utah.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Dynamics:

The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is enhancing the market growth.

Increasing investment in R&D, growing applications of this technology in epigenetics, and mutation scanning are some of the factors propelling the market growth. Along with this, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, and favourable government initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the HRM analysis market.

In addition to this, various benefits associated with HMR analysis such as prevention of contamination of sample post-PCR, no use probes, high accuracy of high-resolution melting, and closed tube system are fostering the high-resolution melting analysis market. Rising awareness pertaining to the applications of high resolution melting analysis technologies for HLA typing, mutation discovery, and DNA mapping are additional aspects that are anticipated to propel the growth of the high-resolution melting analysis market during the forecast period.

The report has profiled eighteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same. Increasing R&D activities in each region are different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost, availability of advanced technology are analyzed and report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in APAC region.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Segment Analysis:

The global High-Resolution Melting Analysis market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and End-Users.

Based on Product, the reagents segment is anticipated to dominate the global market over forecast years. Factors that attribute to the segment growth are cost-effectiveness and increasing research regarding cancer, HIV, and other genetic disorders by universities and academic researchers.

The instruments segment is expected to grow at a faster pace, owing to its growing application of HRM analysis for identification of candidate predisposition genes, DNA mapping, mutation discovery, and HLA typing are amongst the few factors expected to boost the segment growth. The HRM software generally used in this market are LightCycler 480 Gene Scanning Software by Roche Diagnostics and high resolution melting (HRM) analysis software v2.0, software v3.0.1, software v1.0, & software v3.1 by Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation.

Based on Application, during the forecast period, the SNP genotyping segment is expected to hold largest market share. The factors that contribute to the growing demand for quick and efficient genotype analysis of larger samples for large-scale genotyping projects are driving up demand in this segment.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the global market is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

North America is expected to perform extremely owing to factors such as robust adoption of advanced technology in healthcare, numerous genetic testing centres, strong biotech and pharmaceutical industry, the prevalence of many academic universities, and high prevalence of diseases.

Furthermore, high awareness about different diagnostic tools available and associated benefits are the key forces impacting overall HRM analysis market growth. Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019. Increasing public and private investment in R&D, higher international R&D investment, increasing demand for advanced technology in research instruments are some of the key factors expected to boost revenue growth.

The report also helps in understanding the Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Scope:

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• APAC

Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Key players

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• bioMérieux S.A.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

• Novacyt

• Azura Genomics

• Canon Biomedical

• PREMIER Biosoft

• Kapa Biosystems

• Idaho Technology Corporation

• Cole-Parmer

• Alphahelix Technologies AB

• Biotium

• Bioeksen R&D Technologies Ltd.

• AlphaHelix Molecular Diagnostics AB

• dnature diagnostics & research Ltd

