Global Ultra Heat Treatment Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026), by Type, Product, Application, Industry Vertical and Region

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market was valued $xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach $6.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Introduction

UHT processing is also known as ultra-high temperature processing or ultra-pasteurization. It is a food processing technology that sterilizes liquid food and beverage. UHT processing involves heating milk or cream to 138°to 150° C (280° to 302° F) for one or two seconds to kill harmful bacteria and microorganisms. Except for milk production, UHT processing is also used for fruit juices, cream, soy milk, yogurt, wine, soups, honey, and stews. UHT processing helps to increase the shelf life and restore the value-added nutrients primarily in dairy products. The important characteristics of UHT systems include robust structure, precise production, and high operational efficiency, in throughput time. The primary purpose of UHT systems is to help maintain the nutrient content in the food & beverage, even after high-temperature heating. UHT systems are gaining popularity in the food & beverage processing sector across the globe.

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Dynamics

Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle, busy lifestyle, and the increasing number of working women are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the UHT Systems market. In tropical countries such as India, Australia, Africa, and South America, milk processing and the processing of other liquid and non-liquid products are more challenging than in temperate climates with a well-developed cold chain infrastructure, owing to higher temperatures, humidity, and limited resources. Thus, milk and other liquid products experience spoilage at a higher rate, while cheese ripens too quickly, as it is often difficult to ensure adequate cooling conditions. Significant expansion of the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the demand for UHT systems across all key milk-consuming economies. Significant rise in sales of UHT systems, due to the blending of milk that can be stored or preserved at room temperature without the need for refrigerators for a longer time is likely to drive the global UHT systems market across the globe.

The high demand for ethyl alcohol and methyl alcohol in applications, such as fuels, pharmaceuticals, personal care, inks, and paints, is a major factor driving the growth of the global UHT systems market.

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Segment Analysis

Direct drinking Milk is regarded as a complete food because of its rich content of protein, fat, carbohydrates, all known vitamins, and various minerals essential for sustaining life and maintaining good health. The protein in milk is known to have all the major amino acids required for building tissues and the repair of damaged cells in our body. UHT milk is rich in protein while having less fat content which is why UHT milk is growing more and more popular. The growing number of bodybuilder weightlifters and athletes worldwide, who consume milk on a daily basis and even need to carry it at times are among the other factors that are expected to expand the segment. Growing awareness among the consumers with respect to the quality of ultra-high temperature milk and increasing consumer shift from normal milk to ultra-high temperature milk are among the other factors expected to drive the demand of the target market. A significant rise in sales of UHT systems, due to the blending of milk that can be stored or preserved at room temperature without the need for refrigerators for a longer time, is likely to drive the global UHT systems market across the globe.

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Regional Insights

The global UHT systems market is primarily dominated by Europe and North America, which are technically and economically equipped to install UHT systems in their countries across the regions and derive the benefits from UHT systems. Europe is a mature market globally, which is estimated to offer a significant opportunity to the UHT systems market between 2019 and 2026, due to widespread and large consumption of UHT treated products across the region. Global cow milk production has increased from 467 million metric tons in 2013 to around 513 million metric tons in 2019. Most of this production is attributed to the European Union, which generated nearly 155 million metric tons of cow milk in 2018. In that year, the EU was home to over 23 million dairy cows.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share of the global UHT systems market during the forecast period, due to rising urbanization and increasing population that has fueled the demand for UHT systems across the region. Also, increase in awareness about health among the rising population and a surge in milk consumption in Indonesia and India is anticipated to boost the UHT systems market in the region.

The market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to expand significantly, owing to rising temperature across the region.



Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Report Scope:

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• Asia Pacific

Global Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) Systems Market Key Players

• Alfa Laval

• Elecster Oyj

• GEA Group

• GOMA Engineering

• Microthermics

• REDA S.P.A.

• Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery

• Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery

• SPX Flow,

• Stephan Machinery Gmbh

• TESSA I.E.C Group

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• Other Players

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Ultra Heat Treatment Systems Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/ultra-heat-treatment-uht-systems-market/98048/

