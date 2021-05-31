Global Automotive Display Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Vehicle Type, Technology Type, Application Type and Region.

Global Automotive Display Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR 18.9% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Automotive Display Market: Overview

Automotive Displays are used to display vehicle information to driver and passengers. This display is also used for multimedia visualization. Increasing technological advancement in personal electronic market is increasing customers hunger for more features and more aesthetics. These automotive displays are highly customizable according to customers’ needs. Features that customer wants can be added in this display. This display increases brand value of the vehicle.

Manufacturers are continuously taking effort into increasing customers experience in automotive. That is why automotive OEM are involving features and design of display continuously. Display technology used in car are head up display, entertainment display, Instrument cluster display, Stack center display, mirror display and other types of monitoring display.

Global Automotive Display Market: Key Development.

KYOCERA co. launched its high-performance display in March 2018, its LCD display technology.

Global Automotive Display Market: Drivers

Automotive manufacturers are continuously developing new technologies and customers also show positive response for this development. OEMs are producing highly functional equipment to enhance customers driving experience, as well as passenger’s choice are also taken into consideration. Growing multimedia consumption market and connectivity of smart devices are increasing market of Global Automotive Display. Now-a-days launched vehicles are equipped with many sensors and electronic devices and this information needs to be displayed to driver and is very convenient to display it on digital display. Automation process of vehicle is increasing demand for interactive display.

Global Automotive Display Market: Challenges

Replacement of mechanical controls with touch screen display lacks physical differentiation and creates safety concern by creating detection one spot to another spot. The automotive display may create distraction to driver while driving vehicle. High cost associated with installation of Automotive Display also acts as a restraint to Global Automotive Display Market.

Global Automotive Display Market1

Global Automotive Display Market: Regional Overview

Global Automotive Display Market is segmented into regions Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North American region continues its dominance over technological advance market. Major manufacturers operating in this region are Porsche, Ford, GM, and Chrysler which is driving the market. Also, government policies require providing GPS system in vehicle which is driving the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growing rate over the forecasted period. Government is also implying strict rule on road safety which will increase market of advance features as well.

Global Automotive Display Market: Segmentation

Global Automotive Display Market is segmented into Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Technology Type (Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT LCD), Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (PMOLED), Passive-Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (PMLCD), Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED), Others), Application Type (Centre Stack Display, Driver Information Display, Entertainment Display, Head-Up Display, Other Displays), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Display Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Supply Chain, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

Automotive Display Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Display Market, By Technology Type

• Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT LCD)

• Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (PMOLED)

• Passive-Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (PMLCD)

• Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

• Others

Automotive Display Market, By Application Type

• Centre Stack Display

• Driver Information Display

• Entertainment Display

• Head-Up Display

• Other Displays

Automotive Display Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Display Market

• Continental AG

• Visteon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A

• Delphi Technologies

• YAZAKI Corporation

• 3M

• DENSO CORPORATION

• LG Display Co. Ltd

• Sharp Devices Europe

• SmartKem Ltd

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Alpine Electronics Inc

• Garmin Ltd., Valeo

• Japan Display Inc

• Elektrobit

• HARMAN International

• AU Optronics Corp

• Barco

• Pioneer Corporation

• Innolux Corporation

• KYOCERA Corporation

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Display Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-display-market/70347/

