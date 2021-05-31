Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, Distribution channel, and Region

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.8% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The global Hormonal Contraceptive market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Hormonal Contraceptives report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Overview:

Hormonal Contraceptives are pills or medical devices used to control birth. It works by preventing the body from producing an egg so there is no egg for sperm to fertilize, and pregnancy cannot occur. Hormonal contraceptive pills can also help with irregular, painful, or heavy periods, endometriosis, acne, and premenstrual syndrome (PMS). The specific side effects diverge extensively among individuals, and different pills cause different side effects. Some common side effects of hormonal contraceptives are spotting, nausea, breast tenderness, and headaches.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Dynamics:

The major driving factors of the market growth are a surge in Awareness of family planning and the need for preventing unintended pregnancy. The development in hormonal contraception with improved efficacy and fewer side effects is probable to further boost the market growth. Moreover, health issues related to teenage pregnancies, a rise in awareness towards modern contraception methods, an upswing in the use of oral pills as a chief method to prevent unplanned pregnancy is likely to fuel the market growth. However, the availability of substitute contraceptive methods, health risks associated with the use of contraceptives, and lack of social acceptance harmfully affect the market growth.

For instance, in July 2015, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched an educational initiative to create alertness in consumers called the “Perfectly Imperfect” program. In September 2015, Allergan publicized a corporation with the U.S. Women’s Health Alliance (USWHA), is an organization that focuses on promoting affordable and high-quality healthcare services for women. This agreement will make LILETTA, an intrauterine device of Allergan, available to women across USWHA Health Care Groups in the U.S.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segment Analysis:

By Type, the segment is divided into Pills, Injectable, vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Device, Implant, and Other. In 2018, the pills segment accounted for the largest market share and dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be accredited to the easy and simple mode of administration, easy availability of products, high awareness about pills due to initial market entry as compared to long-acting devices, and high efficiency of about 99% on timely ingesting

IUDs are likely to observe the wildest growth during the forecast period due to the mounting adoption of long-acting methods of contraception. More than 99.0% effectivity, longer action, no effect of the device on breastfeeding, and normal fertility after removal of the device are some of the factors attributable to the noteworthy growth of the segment.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market 1

By Distribution Channel, the segment is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online Channel. Hospital pharmacy account for a major share in hormonal contraceptives due to high exposure of patient counselling and various treatments available on the go.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Regional Analysis:

North America led the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue its position during the forecast period. This is due to high per capita income, the strong presence of market players, advanced awareness about sexual health, and a large number of unintended pregnancies.

The Asia Pacific is probable to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. A large fertile population, the introduction of new female contraception devices, rise in an asset by market players, and strong economic growth are the major factors supplementing the regional growth.

A growing number of product launches, promising government initiatives, and awareness among the population is projected to propel the Middle East and Africa market. For instance, in May 2013, Merck & Co. and its public segment partners prolonged the agreement to enlarge access to Implanon. As per this agreement, the company reduced the price of the implant and its next-generation drug Implanon NXT (etonogestrel) by approximately 50% for the next 6 years in 70 poor countries.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market 3

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Hormonal Contraceptives market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Hormonal Contraceptives market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Hormonal Contraceptives market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Hormonal Contraceptives market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Scope: Inquire before buying

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Key Players

• Female Health Company

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Bayer AG,

• Pfizer, Inc.,

• Mylan N.V.,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Ansell LTD.,

• Mayer Laboratories,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

