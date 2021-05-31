Global Rare Earth Elements Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Metal, Application, and Region.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market size was valued at US$ 4.2 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 12.2% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ 9.6 Bn. The global Rare Earth Elements market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Rare Earth Elements report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Overview:

Rare earth elements possess the same physical as well as chemical properties. The growing use of rare earth elements in permanent magnet applications is the major factor drive the market growth. Significant applications of permanent magnets are major factors to these advanced materials this is expected to drive the market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Dynamics:

Increasing rare earth elements applications in permanent magnets, metal alloys, phosphors, catalysts, polishing, and glass additives drive the global rare earth elements market growth. The rare earth elements market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The major rare earth components that are utilized in the lasting magnet application are neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium. These metals have exceptional properties, for example, remanence, high coercivity, which holds the perpetual magnets back from losing their magnetivity even after a long period. These magnets discover significant applications in the auto market, and their interest is reliant upon this market. The rare earth permanent magnets discover use in both ordinary automotive and crossover vehicles. Indeed, the crossover electric vehicle (HEV) the market is required to drive a more grounded development for rare earth magnets during the forecast period as they utilize more uncommon earth magnets per vehicle when contrasted with regular auto. By and large, a half and half vehicle of neodymium. Volatile raw material prices by manufacturers are destabilizing the supply chains of rare-earth elements. This factor hampers the rare earth elements market growth. Recycling and reuse of rare earth metals provide a secondary source of supply for the metals. This, in turn, provides a new opportunity to the market.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Segment Analysis:

By Metal, the Rare Earth Elements market is segmented into lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, samarium, europium, & others. The cerium metal segment accounted for a share of more than 42.89 % in 2019, in terms of volume. In automotive industries, cerium is used as a catalyst in catalytic converters in the exhaust system to decrease emissions. Additionally, it is utilized in nickel-metal hydride batteries. The developing interest for hybrid vehicles is relied upon to impact interest for rare earth during the forecast period. By Application, the market is segmented into permanent magnets, metals alloys, polishing, additives, catalysts, phosphors.

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is Dominate the Rare Earth Elements Market The Asia Pacific is a major region in producer and consumer of rare earth material with a share of more than 71.7% in 2019, in terms of volume. Consumer electronics and automotive industry witness a significant share in the region’s rare earth elements market. This is because of the increasing usage of rare earth magnets to generate batteries in electric vehicles and improving television glass to smoothen the surface and reduce the weight of the product. Some key players including Skyworth, TCL, Xiaomi, BPL, and Thomson are ongoing enhancing their competencies to generate components of television in India. Increasing demand for smartphones, high bandwidth capacities, and high-speed connectivity is expected to drive the optical fiber cable demand in India. China accounted for large consumption of rare earth elements in 2019 in terms of revenue. The region is expected to grow at a rapid pace thanks to high growth in industrialization and extraction activities during the forecast period. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Rare Earth Elements market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the Global Rare Earth Elements market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Rare Earth Elements market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Rare Earth Elements market make the report investor’s guide.

Recent Development

In May 2019, Lynas Corporation and Blue Line declared a joint venture to create uncommon earth’s division limit in the US. In April 2019, the organization put USD 2.16 million in Calidus Resources Limited, a gold investigation organization in Australia. In March 2019, Lynas Corporation marked a MoU with MARA to popularize the balance undercurrent buildup from the Lynas Malaysia plant

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Scope:

Global Rare Earth Elements Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Rare Earth Elements Market Key Players

• Ucore Rare Metals Inc • Arafura Resources Limited • Alkane Resources ltd • Lynas Corporation • Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. • Canada Rare Earth Corporation • Iluka Resources Limited • Baotou Jinmeng Rare Earth Co • Northern Minerals Limited • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. • China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd. • China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd. • Others