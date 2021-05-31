Global Cultured Meat Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Source, End-Use and Region

Global Cultured Meat Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.21% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX%Mn.

The Global Cultured Meat market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Cultured Meat market report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Cultured Meat Market Overview:

Cultured Meat is defined as a lab-grown meat product using various practices of tissue engineering techniques in a cultured medium. Cultured meat is also known as clean meat, in-vitro meat, and synthetic meat. Production of cultured is done by accumulating cells from an animal end develop them in an enriched and favourable cultured medium.

Thus the final meat is free from any of the harmful organisms it is grown in an aseptic strictly controlled medium.Lab meant has various advantages over conventional meat that include environmental friendly, healthy and free from foodborne and nutritional disease. Moreover, commercialization of in-vitro meat production also reduce the animal sacrifice and further ensures a reduction of land, water, and animal.

Global Cultured Meat Market Dynamics:

Cultured meat is created via in vivo cultivation of a live animal’s adult muscle stem cells, and reproduce to form muscle tissue in a nutrient-rich growth culture medium. In the future, critical challenges for cultured meat include evolving more cost-effective growth media for feeding cells, better ‘scaffolding’ materials that are used to shape produced tissues into meat and bioreactor stages that will enable the production of cultured meat on a larger scale. One of the majordares to produce cultured meat is the high cost of investment.

Collective demand for alternative protein, technological advancement in cellular agriculture, boosted food safety is helpful in driving the growth of the cultured meat market. A rigorous regulatory environment and high set up costs are the restraints of this market for the forecast period of 2020-2026. On the other hand, the global cultured meat market is not yet produced on large scale and is mainly available in speciality stores and restaurants. This acts as major challenges for manufacturers to focus on the growth of this market.

As per the analysis, Due to the rate of urbanization followed by income per capita are the two most important drivers of total meat consumption across the globe. Growing consumption of meat, nearly double the quantity in developing countries has serious implications for the world’s climate owing this cultured meat is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional meat. Cultured meat requires 99 % less land, 90 % less water, and 45 % less energy than that of the traditional way, also help to accommodate population growth while lowering food-based ecological impacts, including climate change.

Global Cultured Meat Market Segment Analysis:

By Source, the Cultured Meat market is segmented into poultry, beef, seafood, pork, and duck. The poultry segment is anticipated to dominate the global cultured meat market, based on the source, during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing appreciation of poultry products in various quick-service restaurants (QSRs) has stimulated manufacturers to develop innovative alternative products to meet future demand from meat consumers. The cultured meat products are expected to have a lower price as compared to other sources and gain wide popularity around the globe.

By End Use, the market is segmented into, nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, sausage, hot dogs, and others( pet food and foie grass). The demand for nuggets is increasing significantly and is dominating the cultured meat market. Nuggets is one of the primary forms, in which chicken meat products are consumed in various countries. Due to the growing adoption of on-the-go lifestyle and consumption of snacking products, particularly in the US, consumers are looking for options that are appropriate to eat anytime.

Thus, key companies such as Cargill and Tyson Food are focusing on investing in developing clean meat or cultured meat chicken products in the form of nuggets to attract consumers. Henceforward, the North American expanse is projected to dominate the market for cultured meat nuggets during the forecast period.

Global Cultured Meat Market Regional Insights:

North America is likely to lead the industry by accounting for the largest cultured meat market share in 2021. Rise in revolutions and developments, and high spending for proficient R&D is expected to be the contributing factors in its largest share. Health concerns about the consumption of meat products, surge in investor interests in alternative proteins, and potentials to provide the required nutrition in tailor-made proteins are the major factors for the patrons to swing from conventional meat to cultured meat products.

In the US and Canada, Mexicocosmopolitan areas are expected to hintat the growth due to the higher number of flexitarians, with the openness and acceptance of meat alternatives and substitute proteins. The mounting demand for alternative protein in the region supports improved investment in cultured meat companies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of theglobalCultured Meat market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Cultured Meatmarket dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Cultured Meatmarket size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Source, price, financial position, Source portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Cultured Meatmarket make the report investor’s guide.

Global Cultured Meat Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Cultured Meat Market Key Players

• Cargill

• Tyson

• Shiok Meats

• Appleton Meats

• Avant Meats Company Limited

• Memphis Meats

• Wild Source

• Biofood Systems LTD.

• Lab Farm Foods

• New Age Meats

• Future Meat Technologies LTD.

• Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A.

• Finless Foods Inc.

• Mosa Meat

• Meatable

• Aleph Farms LTD.

• Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

• Higher Steaks

• Mission Barns

• Supermeat

• Integriculture Inc.

