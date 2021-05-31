Global Non-GMO Soybean Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Product, Application, and Region

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.1 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The Global Non-GMO Soybean Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Non-GMO Soybean report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Overview:

Soybeans serve a variety of applications in the food business. From use as edible oil to nutrient-rich supplementary food, Soybean has a wide range of applications in the Food & Beverages Market. It is observed that the shift of preference from conventional to the organic genre has resulted in demand for food products to be free from chemicals and should not cause any damage to the environment. This has resulted in demand for Non-GMO Soybean products.

Non-GMO products are produced without genetic engineering and are of the purest form in nature. Rising health concerns and demand for organic food have resulted in the growth of the Non-GMO Soybean market. With a wide range of applications from food to medicines, the Global Non-GMO Soybean Market is growing.

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Dynamics

Non-GMO Soybean is an important food additive in food products that are prescribed for people diagnosed with excessive cholesterol. It is advised for patients suffering from cornea-related issues to eat Non-GMO Soybean added food products.

Food products made from Non-GMO Soybean regulates and improves sleep cycles, one of the major health concerns faced by millennial people.

Products made from Non-GMO Soybean are used to cure various skin-related issues like Eczema.

Favorable regulations for Non-GMO Soybean has from many countries have created a global market.

The involvement of small-scale suppliers on a big scale has resulted in the constant and uninterrupted supply of Non-GMO Soybean on large scale.

Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of Non-GMO products has restricted the growth of the Global Non-GMO Soybean market.

The high cost of Non-GMO Soybean products is the major restraining factor here.

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Non-GMO Soybean Market is segmented on the basis of

By Product Type, this consists of the form of Soybean in which it is present in the market. Non-GMO Soybean is present in the market in different forms as per need and requirement by people. A Whole Bean is a raw form of Soybean that is used mostly as a raw material in different industries. Crushed Beans is used as a food product for both Domestic and Industrial purpose. Processed Beans are a type of Soybean which is manufactured by keeping a specified need in mind.

By Applications, this consists of applications of Non-GMO Soybean in various fields. Soybean is used as a food product. Various food products like Noodles, Soups, and Snacks are made from Non-GMO Soybean. Soy Oil is used as cooking oil throughout the world. Non-GMO Soybean food products dominate the global consumption of healthy food products market. Nutrient-rich content of Non-GMO Soybean is used for manufacturing animal food products. Lecithin, a type of fat that is extracted from Non-GMO Soybean is used for manufacturing medicines. Various other industries use Non-GMO Soybean as per need.By End Users, this segment consists of different end-users for Non-GMO Soybean. Different sectors of the market are covered on a broad scale here. Non-GMO Soybean is used as a food product, in manufacturing nutrient-rich food products, and manufacturing medicines. The broad categorizations of End Users are covered in sub-segments as Domestic, Industrial, Commercial, and Others.The above Pie chart denotes applications of Non-GMO Soybean products in various fields. It is observed that Non-GMO Soybean is used on large scale for manufacturing Soy Oil. Soy Oil is used as cooking oil throughout the world. 40% of the global cooking oil market is held by Soy Oil. An increase in diseases related to heart and immunity has resulted in increased demand for Non-GMO Soybean products, especially for cooking oil.

Non-GMO Soybean as food for cattle comes in second place. Rising demand for nutrient-rich animal food products has resulted in increased demand for Non-GMO Soybean. Contents of Non-GMO Soybean hold medicinal properties for different health-related ailments. This has made the Pharmaceutical manufacturing sector the third biggest recipient of Non-GMO Soybean. Various other uses of Non-GMO Soybean range from food products to other commercial use.

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Regional Insights

The above image has clarified the Global consumption of Non-GMO Soybean along with which region to focus. It is observed that Europe is the biggest market for Non-GMO Soybean. People in this region prefer plant-based products for various purposes creating a big market for Non-GMO Soybean. Preference for plant-based food &beverages and medicines have made Europe a large market for Non-GMO Soybean. North America holds the second position in global consumption of Non-GMO Soybean products. People in this region use Non-GMO Soybean mostly as an immunity booster and for other medicinal purposes.

North America is the biggest market for Non-GMO Soybean products with medicinal applications. The Asia-Pacific market is introduced to Non-GMO Soybean in the late 2000s’. Increasing population, need to live a healthy life, and attraction towards organic products has resulted in a rapid increase in this region. South America is showing stagnant growth in this market. The Middle East and African market is showing very little growth rate in Non-GMO Soybean Market, the reason for which is the presence of many restraining factors in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Non-GMO Soybean market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Non-GMO Soybean market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and Project the global Non-GMO Soybean market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Non-GMO Soybean market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Scope:

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Non-GMO Soybean Market Key Players

• Grain Millers, Inc.

• World Food Processing, LLC & B

• Zeeland Farm Services, Inc.

• Sans Inc.

• Laura Soybeans

• Divine Soya & Agro Food

• Vantage Organic Foods Private Ltd.

• Granos AG Co.

• TPK Varna, LLC

• NOWAKO AS

• Eurofit

• AVI Agri Business Pvt., Ltd.

• Soya Trading S.L.

• FI Farm

• Green Snail Food Company Ltd.

• ACIASSYSTEM

• 2PRC

• EFOS

• Private Enterprise Victor & K

• Agro Olga

