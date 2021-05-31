Global Cell-Based Assays Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Product, Application, End User, and Region

Global Cell-Based Assays Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.52% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Overview:

In life science research, cell-based assays are vital experiments. These assays are based on cell culture methods, where live cells grown in vitro and then used as a model system to analyze the physiology and biochemistry of both healthy and diseased cells. In the cell-based assay technique, functional cells are used as a diagnostic tool in the discovery of new drugs.

Both standardized and custom-made cell-based assays are commonly used by scientists in a variety of applications as cost-effective and reproducible research methods.The Global Cell-Based Assays market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. This ranges from a macro overview of market segments by product and application with a competitive landscape.

Request For View Sample Cell-Based Assays Market Report Page :@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/96672/

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing preferences for cell-based assays over biochemical assays in drug discovery

In the drug discovery and development process, cell-based assays are used as a vital component.

In comparison to in vitro biochemical assays, cell-based assays have several benefits. In contrast to biochemical assays, they provide consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically appropriate microenvironment. Also, not every target for biochemical measurement can be prepared or purified, which is a major factor restricting biochemical assay applications. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as contract research organizations (CROs), are replacing biochemical assays with cell-based assays in their drug discovery lead detection and optimization processes.Modern cell-based assays combine the benefits of cell cultures and animal models to enable researchers to recognize problems with lead compounds early in the drug discovery and development process, resulting in increased performance.Moreover, cell-based assays’ physiological relevance, as well as their ability to provide reliable, cost-effective, and accelerated drug discovery solutions, have fueled their increased adoption among end users.

Restraint: Limitations on reagent use and high cost of instruments

A different factor is limiting the growth of the reagents market: product end-user licenses limit the use of reagent kits to some assays. Customers are also limited to using only certain reagents listed in the license agreement, even though better and superior reagents are available on the market.

This may be a stumbling block for the cell-based assays market’s expansion. Owing to budget constraints, academic research laboratories are unable to purchase such costly instruments. The average cost of ownership of these instruments rises as a result of maintenance costs and other indirect expenses.

High-throughput screening (HTS) and high-content screening (HCS) technologies have improved the reliability of cell-based assays. However, these technologies led to a significant increase in the cost of instruments. Also, the cost and time involved in these processes are proportional to the target molecules’ complexity.

However, severe intellectual property rights, and a lack of skilled professionals restraining the expansion of the cell-based assays market.

Opportunity: Markets in transition

Due to low labor and raw material costs, increased risk of pandemics (such as swine flu and COVID-19), growth in the number of research activities, and technological advances in the end-use sectors for cell-based assays in these countries, emerging Asian countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the cell-based assays market. The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund, for example, is a public-private collaboration in Japan that supports various R&D initiatives for drug discovery, including compound library screening for various infectious diseases.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Cell-Based Assays Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/96672/

According to World Bank figures, R&D investment in developing economies in Asia and the Rest of the World has exceeded that of North America and Europe. Additionally, the growing number of pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) key end-users of cell-based assays—in these countries is expected to provide future growth opportunities for cell-based assay manufacturers.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Segment Analysis:

Based on Product, the consumables segment has the largest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growing number of drug discovery activities, especially in emerging markets, and repeated purchase of consumables by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are one of the factors that can be attributed to the segment’s growth.

Based on Application, the drug discovery segment dominates in the global cell-based market, holding the largest share. The drug discovery segment is expected to develop rapidly in the industry, owing to biopharmaceutical companies’ increased R&D spending.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes is boosting demand for cell-based assays for newer drug discoveries, making it a critical factor in the market’s development. Functional cells are used as diagnostic instruments in research for new drugs in cell-based assays, which aid in drug discovery.

Based on End Users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms dominated the industry, in 2019. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic and research institutes make up the cell-based assays industry.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Regional Insights:

Because of rising government initiatives and investment in cancer research, increased acceptance of cell-based assay platforms, and a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the area, North America is the leading region in terms of market share around the world followed by Europe, in 2019.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, osteoarthritis, and diabetes is rising in the United States, which is boosting demand for cell-based assays for newer drug discoveries, making it a critical factor in the market’s development. Canada is quickly growing after the United States in the region.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases will be registered in the United States in 2019. Increasing approvals for stem cell therapy clinical trials are propelling the cell-based assays market forward.

However, due to technological advancements and increased R&D activities in life science, increasing infrastructural development, and drug activities, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The Chinese market is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market for cell-based assays. During the study period, countries such as India and Japan were thought to have the highest levels.

The Chinese market is expected to dominate the Asia Pacific market for cell-based assays. During the study period, countries such as India and Japan were thought to have the highest levels. Over the forecast era, they would increase the number of chronic diseases and the acquisition of extraordinary research facilities.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Regional Insights

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global cell-based assays market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global cell-based assays market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global cell-based assays market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global cell-based assays market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Key Developments:

In 2019, Danaher Company launched ClearLLAb 10C System for Flow cytometry labs.

In 2019, PerkinElmer completed the acquisition of Cisbio Bioassays.

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Scope:

Global Cell-Based Assays Market

Global Cell-Based Assays Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

Global Cell-Based Assays Market Key Players

• DiscoverX Corporation

• Becton

• Dickison and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Corning Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Cell Signalling Technology Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Cisbio Bioassays

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Cell Biolabs Inc.

• Macrogen Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• Other Key Players

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Cell-Based Assays Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-cell-based-assays-market/96672/</p

About Us:

Maximize Market Research has served esteemed clients including Yamaha, Boeing, Sensata, Etnyre, Canada, ALCOR M&A, Microsoft, Harman, and other 200 MNCs worldwide. The Company provides B2B and B2C market research on 5000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Transportation, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

We, at Maximize Market Research, are a strong unified team of industry specialists and analysts across sectors to ensure entire Industry ecosystem is taken in perspective, factoring all recent development, latest trends and futuristic – the technological impact of uniquely specific industries. In line with the agreed scope and objective of the study, our approach is uniquely custom detailed

Contact Us:

Maximize Market Research Pvt ltd

Phone: +91 9607195908 / +1 7747752163

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Follows to Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business

Follows to Linkdin : Maximize Market Research at : https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxmize-market-research-pvt-ltd