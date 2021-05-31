Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) By Product, Application, End-Users and Region

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market was valued at US$XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12% during a forecast period.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Overview:

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical procedure, which uses thermal energy to accomplish targeted tissue destruction. This is done using an electrosurgical generator connected to bipolar electrode arrays to deliver thermal energy to tissue. RFA is generally conducted in the outpatient setting, using either local anaesthetics or conscious sedation anaesthesia.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Dynamics:

Emerging applications of Radiofrequency Ablation technology primarily drive market growth. RFA technology is used to treat a wide range of medical conditions. It is used in the treatment of tumour spot, to treat patients suffering from the adrenal gland, breast, bone, kidney, liver, lung, pancreatic, and thyroid cancer. This technology has also gained a lot of attention in the field of dermatology to treat skin lesions, freckles, acne and skin tags. All these advantages of the RFA technology help in boosting the market growth.Growing healthcare expenditure and preference for minimally invasive surgeries has become a major factor in driving the market growth. The report has profiled Seventeen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same. Increasing R&D activities in each region are different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost, availability of advanced technology are analyzed and report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in APAC region.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and End-users. Based on Product, the disposable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.Being a relatively low toxic and reduced risk of complications is driving the growth of the disposable radiofrequency ablation devices market. Product launches are also expected to drive RF ablation devices market growth over the forecast period. In 2017, Medtronic launched the OsteoCool RF Ablation system in Canada for bone metastasis. This is the only radiofrequency ablation system with dual-probe capabilities that provides the customized, flexible, and predictable treatment.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to hold a significant market share during forecast years. Based on the geographical analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the market growth owing to the high prevalence of cancer, increasing technological advancements, high purchasing power, and government support for quality healthcare.According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 1,762,450 people were diagnosed with cancer in the US. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecast years. APAC is expected to witness lucrative growth due to the presence of factors such as increasing awareness for cardiac disease, growing healthcare industries, and the development of various treatment methods for gynaecology and cosmetology that drive the market in this region. Also, Ongoing technological advances and R&D activities in the region will create potential growth opportunities. The report also helps in understanding the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market make the report investor's guide.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, by Region:

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • APAC

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Key Players

• Boston Scientific Corporation • Medtronic • Stryker • Cosman Medical, Inc. • St. Jude Medical • Smith & Nephew • Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Services, LLC • AngioDynamics • AvanosMedical Inc. • Abbott • Bard (BD) • Hologic • Articure • Merit medical • Accuray, Inc. • Kimberly-Clark Corporation • Biosense Webster, Inc.