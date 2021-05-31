Global Biostimulants Market Overview: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) – by Active Ingredient, Crop Type, Application Method, Form and Region.

Biostimulants market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2019 is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by the end of 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2026. “A plant biostimulant is any substance or microorganism, in the form in which it is supplied to the user, applied to plants, seeds or the root environment with the intention to stimulate natural processes of plants benefiting nutrient use efficiency and/or tolerance to abiotic stress, regardless of its nutrient content, or any combination of such substances and/or microorganisms intended for this use.

Global Biostimulants Market Dynamics:

Rising support from the government to result in enhanced market growth The rising adoption of modern farming techniques, with the growth in the agricultural industry besides, as farmers giving more priority to enhance crop productivity and seeking opportunities to promote plant growth in an eco-friendly way, has made a positive impact on the Biostimulants market. Through a substantial reduction of synthetic agrochemicals including pesticides and fertilizers, technological advances have been proposed to improve the sustainability of agricultural production systems. Natural plant biostimulants (PBs) are a promising and environmentally friendly advancement that improves flowering, plant growth, fruit set, crop productivity, and nutrient use efficiency (NUE), as well as improves tolerance to a broad range of abiotic stressors. The global demand for biostimulants is increasing, because of increasing investment and ongoing continuous research and development to extend the list of Biostimulants derived from by-products which in turn is expected to drive the market. Rising trends of Biostimulants from vermicompost are driving the growth of the market. The report has profiled sixteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers, and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same. The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analysis and report has come up with recommendations for a future hot spot in the North America. Major country’s policies about manufacturing and their impact on Biostimulants demand are covered in the report.

Global Biostimulants Market Segment Analysis

The active ingredient segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Based on the active ingredient, in 2019, the amino acids segment holds the largest market share of xx% and it is estimated to reach USD$ XX Mn by 2026. Amino acid fertilizers are in high demand because they are easily consumed, transported, and used by plants as a source of nitrogen and carbon. This saves the plant resources used to convert organic matter, synthetic nitrates, and ammonia into amino acids. In addition, because of price disparities inactive ingredients, the amino acids segment is expected to maintain its market dominance over the coming years.

Global Biostimulants Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to witness a high market growth rate and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% by 2026 North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Biostimulants market, while Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR of xx%. In terms of value, Europe dominated the global biostimulants market in 2019, thanks to the adoption of new agricultural technologies like precision farming and plant biotechnology, as well as organic-based active ingredients. However, demand for biostimulants has risen dramatically in emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific and South America. Furthermore, commercial seaweed production provides the region with additional growth opportunities. Sea6 Energy (India) is an innovative company that specializes in seaweed-based biostimulants and technical platforms like TARMA and SPURT. In addition, various technological advancements, the agriculture industry in Asia, especially in Southeast Asian countries, has undergone a significant transformation. Biostimulants have been widely adopted in China, India, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Biostimulants market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the global Biostimulants market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Biostimulants market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Biostimulants market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Biostimulants Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Middle East & Africa • Asia Pacific • South America

Global Biostimulants Market Key Players

• BASF • Valagro • Biolchim • Bayer CropScience • UPL • Isagro • Syngenta • Sapec Group, • Novozymes A/S • Platform Specialty Products Corporation • Koppert B.V. • Italpollina SAP • Biostadt India Limited. • Lallemand • Marrone Bio Innovations • AlgaEnergy • Eastman Chemical Company • OMEX • Agrinos • Brandt Consolidated, Inc. • FMC Corporation • ADAMA Ltd • Haifa Group • ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED • ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA • Trade Corporation International,