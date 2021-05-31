Global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Demand for enhanced maintenance to drive the market Increasing demand for increasing uptime of assets or equipment in organisations is the major growth driver of the CMMS market because of an emerging large number of organisations across the globe. Maintenance of heavy types of machinery and assets may be a significant part of the entire operating costs in most industry sectors. Large organisations usually deal with heavy machinery, the maintenance of those pieces of machinery is quite complex for them and can also affect the profitability of the organization. With the use of CMMS, the organisation can maintain and store various data like maintenance history, asset downtime, failures, cost of assets and any other related to organisations equipment or assets, which increase asset’s reliability. CMMS helps organisations to track information, schedules, and maintenance tasks such as preventive maintenance of machineries and other equipment, which maximizes the life of assets and minimizes maintenance costs. Further, CMMS also allow on-field technicians to quickly access work order-related data like an instruction manual and maintenance history, which is predicted to boost the CMMS market across the world. Increasing demand for the maintenance of assets or equipment in organisations is the major growth driver of the CMMS market due to emerging large number of organisations across the globe. Maintenance of kit may be a significant a part of the entire operating costs in most industry sectors. The management of maintenance is the complex process in large organisations and it affects the profitability of the organization. The CMMS helps to keep relevant data such as cost of assets, maintenance history, asset downtime, failure codes and many more, which increase asset’s reliability. CMMS tracks asset and equipment information, schedules and tracks maintenance tasks (work orders) including preventative maintenance, helps maximize the useful life of assets, minimizes maintenance costs. Further, CMMS also allow on-field technicians to quickly access work order-related data like instruction manual and maintenance history, which is predicted to spice up the CMMS market across the world.In metropolitan or city

Global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) Market Regional Insights

Cloud-based deployment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate of XX% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing in businesses or enterprises. Compared to on-premises CMMS it doesn’t need an extensive IT team to operate, maintain and secure. User can log in through any devices such as desktop, laptop, tablet or phone by using a user id and password. Cloud CMMS provides features such as immediate update, data recovery, fewer IT staff requirements, and unlimited accessibility. As result, most industries are adopting cloud CMMS to track and keep watch on the heavy machinery and equipment to reduce downtime and failures, which is expected to boost the cloud-based CMMS market across the globe.According to the report large enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2026. The demand for advanced technologies has been continuous to maintain the heavy machinery and assets. Large enterprises hold a number of machinery and equipment. This machinery and equipment can occur failure or downtime and can lead to huge financial expenses to the organisations. With the help of CMMS, the organisation can effectively monitor machinery, and collect various data like cost, maintenance tasks, etc. through advanced technologies such as sensors and IoT, which helps to reduce downtime and increase ROI on assets.

North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period North America is expected to hold the largest market share of XX% by 2026 thanks to the early adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of major key players within the region. Increased adoption of CMMS by the various verticals such as manufacturing, logistics, colleges & universities and government agencies is expected to create many lucrative opportunities for the CMMS market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for CMMS by the varied end-users in countries like India, China, and Japan. Emerging industries and increasing consumers awareness about the benefits of CMMS for monitoring and track maintenance tasks is expected to boost the CMMS Market in the Asia Pacific. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SWOT, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) market clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, by detection and equipment portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) Market scope: Inquire before buying

Global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) Market, by Region:

• North America • Europe • Asia-Pacific • South America • Middle East & Africa

Global Computerized Maintenance Management Solutions (CMMS) Market Key Players

• Fiix Inc. • NexGen Inc. • Mapcon Technologies, Inc. • MicroMain Corporation • Infor, Inc. • ServiceChannel, Inc. • IBM Corporation • eMaint Enterprises, LLC • mPulse Mobile Inc. • Hippo CMMS • Dude Solutions, Inc. • Limble CMMS • MVP Plant • MaintainX • Fracttal Asset Cloud • UpKeep • Maintenance Connection • eWorkOrders CMMS • iMaint • IndySoft • WebCheckout • TMS OnSite • SmartAsset • ToolFleet