Global Automotive Drum Brake Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 -2026: By Product Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2019 at a CAGR of 2.7% during a forecast period.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market Overview

A drum brake is a set of brake shoes, which apply force against the drum wall, in order to stop the vehicle. It has become an integral part of the automobile industry as it is used in heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Increasing automobile industry globally and campaigns by government council to grow the awareness of braking systems are influencing the automotive manufacturers to improve braking systems. This in return is expected to drive the growth of the automotive drum brake market globally.

The report covers the detailed analysis of the Global automotive drum brake industry with the classifications of the market on the basis of type, application and region. Analysis of past market dynamics from 2016 to 2019 is given in the report, which will help readers to benchmark the past trends with current market scenarios with the key player’s contribution in it.

The report has profiled sixteen key players in the market from different regions. However, the report has considered all market leaders, followers and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimating market size. The manufacturing environment in each region is different and focus is given to the regional impact on the cost of manufacturing, supply chain, availability of raw materials, labor cost, availability of advanced technology, trusted vendors are analyzed.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market Dynamics

An increase in the automotive industry and production of commercial and passenger vehicles have gain demand for the automotive drum brakes during the forecast period. Automotive drum brakes mostly equipped in commercial vehicles as the installation of drum brake is simple, cost-efficient, and can operate using hydraulic and mechanical actuators.

These drum brakes are placed inside the hub, which reduces the chance of external damage and can increase the braking force without any power booster. Considering these factors the market of automotive drum brake is expected to grow during

the forecast period.

The passenger vehicles are mostly equipped with disc brakes as they are more efficient and require less maintenance. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the automotive drum brake market during the forecast period.

Recent Development:

The electric parking brake one of the latest innovations is expected to create demand due to advanced features for compact cars having drum brakes. Where hand brake lever is replaced by advanced feature EPB and drum brakes in coming years.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type, among the three types of shoe brake, the leading trailing shoe brake is widely used in commercial vehicles due to the increase in production of commercial vehicles. Similarly in these brake system leading shoe applies the greater braking force and the trailing shoe receives a lower braking force. As it acts effectively while moving in forward as well as reverse direction, the Leading Trailing Shoe Brake market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By Vehicle Type, the commercial vehicles segment account for a share of XX% in the automotive drum brake system market due to the increase in the sale of commercial vehicles of developed countries such as the U.S. and China, and several developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Asian countries.

Manufacturers are mainly investing in new technologies of vehicles, which has led to the growth of the automotive sector and thereby the automotive drum brake market. These automotive drum brakes are used in a heavy commercial vehicle with a large diameter of truck wheels as it is suitable to design an effective drum brake with the required large diameter to meet the protocols for the brake.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market Regional Insights

North America is the key market for drum brakes due to the growing production of vehicles in the region, increasing demand for cheap cars, favorable economic conditions and different regulations made by the government to increase trade among countries in the region. Also, every household in North America owns a car, which is expected to boost the demand for the automotive drum brakes market during the forecast period.

Most drum brake manufactures have set up their production units in Mexico to save costs of production and to increase their revenue by exporting. These created demands for drum brakes as the country also provides cheap labor facility and technological advancement.

Growing urbanization and industrialization in the region of Asia Pacific has led the global drum brakes market to hold a significant share during the forecast period. Similarly, developing countries like India and China have adopted drum brakes due to the rise in the automotive sector, which in turn is expected to boost the Automotive Drum Brake market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market by Region

• North America

• Asia pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market Key Players

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

• Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd

• Continental AG

• Brembo S.p.A

• Federal-Mogul Corporation

• TRW Automotive

• Haldex Group

• Hella Pagid GmbH

• Bosch

• ZF TRW

• Mando Corporation

• Nissin Kogyo

• APG

• Knorr-Bremse AG

• XinYi

