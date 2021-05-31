Global Supply Chain Management Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)- By Type, Enterprise Size, End-User and Region

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Supply Chain Management Software Definition:

Supply Chain Management Software is a real-time analytical platformused to manage the flow of products and various kinds of information across the supply chain network. The software strengthens the supply chain operations of the organization.

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Dynamics:

Complex supply chains require fast and accurate planning and material management to avoid excess inventory and ensure product availability. Supply Chain Management Software helps manufacturers respond rapidly to demand management and supply chain changes by sharing orders, schedules, forecasts, and other information with trading partners.Manufacturers face the challenge of balancing supply chain risk and opportunity.

Without timely information on inventory, demand, shipments, and orders, manufacturers cannot respond with the agility required to effectively manage global supply chains. Compliance, including meeting country-specific trade regulations, further complicates timely deliveries, which acts as the driving factor for the growth of the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market.

Increased competition and price sensitivity as a result of continued globalization of commerce is resulting in accelerating adoption of sourcing and planning software by companies of all sizes and across many verticals. Digital supply chain solutions are streamlining the process with real-time data visibility and technical capabilities that enable companies to improve planning collaboration, increase agility and speed planning cycle times.

Availability of products direct-to-consumer and multichannel commerce in consumer goods and retail is forcing warehouses to invest in new processes and technologies. Incorporating real-time performance data into design and execution management software through IoT devices is allowing for closed-loop manufacturing and continuous improvement of processes. As supply chain networks become increasingly complex and global, companies are turning to new, data-driven approaches to model their operations and better identify improvements in cost, service, efficiency, and risk. Automation of market data acquisition allows for timely and accurate business intelligence to drive increased visibility into the order process, inventory management, supplier collaboration, supply chain risk, and analytics, which acts as the driving factor for the growth of the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market.

Rising security threats acts as a restraint to the growth of the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market. Software developers are now incurring additional costs in terms of increased security assurance, which includes various protection activities. 88% of companies incurred costs of more than US$ 1 million for preparation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Segment Analysis:

The report groups the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market in different segments like by type, enterprise size, end-user, and regionto forecast the revenues and analyze the market share of each segment over the forecast period.

Based on Type, theGlobal Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into Transportation Management Software, Warehouse Management Software, Sourcing & Procurement Software, Supply Chain Planning Software, and Manufacturing Execution Software. The Supply Chain Planning Software segment was dominant in 2019 and is expected to command a market share of xx% by 2026.

The increasing demand for enhancing factory scheduling, production planning evolving agility, digitization of existing processes, and optimization of supply chain decision making are the main factors contributing to the growth of the segment. Rising freight rates, driver shortages, tight truck capacity, and changing customer demands are pushing shippers to utilize TMS software to manage increasingly sophisticated transportation networks. It helps in improving routing and scheduling of deliveries, driver mobility, and integration with onboard vehicle telematics.

Based on end-user, the Global Supply Chain Management Software Marketis segmented into Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Retail, and Consumer-Packaged Goods. The Retail sector segment was dominant in 2019 and is expected to command a market share of xx% by 2026. Retailers benefit from delivery slot planning functionalities to improve their delivery slot management and reduce waiting times. Within the FMCG market, companies are likely to benefit from inventory location functionalities, to enable improved inventory visibility in their supply chain.

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Regional Insights:

North America is expected to command the largest market share of xx% by 2026

Adoption of new technological advancement in the region and the need for efficient supply chain functions like logistics, warehousing, production, and transportation have increased the use of Supply Chain Software in the region. Also, the presence of stringent regulations and trade agreements related to the supply chain across the region is another factor driving the growth of the SCM in the region. In developed economies like the US and Canada, the use of the solutions in Supply Chain Management Software is more for the efficient functioning of the chain.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Key Players:

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• JDA Software Group, Inc.

• Infor

• Manhattan Associates

• Epicor Software Corporation

• The Descartes System Softwares Group Inc.

• HighJump

• Kinaxis Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• E2open, LLC

• Descartes System Softwares Group

• WiseTech Global

• Jaggaer

• KewillSystem Softwares

• DassaultSystem Softwarees

• Vanguard Software

• Amadeus

• Coupa Software

• Blue yonder

• Verizon connect

• BluJay Solutions

• SPS Commerce Inc.

• Zaragoza Logistics Center (ZLC)

• Melcombe Partners

• Ikanuki

• ThoughtWire

• Via and Voxme Software Inc.

• Vendorful

• Smart Software

• Procure Xperts

• OdooTec

