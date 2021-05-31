Global Pea Milk Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Packaging, Flavor, End User, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Pea Milk Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Pea Milk report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Pea Milk Market Overview:

Pea milk is made from mainly yellow peas. Yellow peas are a very good source of protein, further, this protein is extracted from peas, and by the use of fermentation and breakdown of proteins, and milk is produced. Pea milk is highly rich in amino acids and vitamins making it a very good alternative for conventional dairy products. Increasing perception towards vegan foods and the need for healthy and organic products by fitness enthusiasts are the factors considered to drive the pea milk market growth. Moreover, increasing the advertisement of pea milk as a non-modified alternative to soy milk is the key supporting factor boosting the pea milk market growth.

Global Pea Milk Market Dynamics:

The increasing popularity of the plant-based products and rising no. of diet-conscious customers across the globe are the supporting factors boosting the pea milk market growth during the forecast period. The plant-based milk industry is accounted for approximately 4 billion USD in the year 2019. The Pea milk market is accounted for 120 million USD in the year 2019 amongst other plant-based milk products including almond milk and soy milk.

Increasing lactose intolerant population across the globe and need of cost-effective plant-based milk product is the key factors attributing pea milk market growth. Moreover, increasing popularity of pea milk as an alternative for dairy milk to some extent are the factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Environmental sustainability of pea milk production as pea milk can also be prepared at home with less cost is the key driver helping the market towards growth potential in near future.

The increasing cost of plant-based raw materials and the requirement of extensive care in pea production are the restraining factors for the pea milk market. The use of frozen peas as the raw material is the expected research and development opportunity for future pea milk market growth. Furthermore, the use of pea milk as infant formula (baby food) is the lucrative opportunity seen by many emerging key players for the future growth of the pea milk market.

As pea milk is made from yellow peas, the color of milk is also yellow and also not very fragrant in nature. Henceforth, adding flavorings and enhance the color of the product are the main challenges before the pea milk manufacturers across the globe.

Limiting consumption of pea milk among cost conscious customers hampers the market growth:

Pea milk costs 30% more than conventional dairy products owing to the increasing cost of raw materials and plant-based ingredients and slow acceptance of pea milk in consumers across the globe. Moreover, more people are already consuming dairy products to a very large extent and acceptance of plant-based products creates second-guessing for the quality of product among the consumers. Henceforth, increasing advertisements about pea milk will surely help in the surge of the pea milk market growth in upcoming years.

Global Pea Milk Market Segment Analysis:

Milk cartons is the dominating segment in the Pea Milk market:

Growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing demand for fresh products to the doorsteps of the consumers are the factors attributing to milk cartons market growth. Milk cartons accounted for a revenue share of approximately 50 million USD in the year 2018. Moreover, increasing transportation charges levied on glass bottles is very high than plastic cartridges. Hence, for increasing the efficiency of the transportation system and the need to develop cost-cutting solutions, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on plastic cartons for filling as well as transportation.

Plastic cartons are suitable for very cold as well as very hot temperatures and high quality of plastic to compress the odour of the product are the factors attributing cartons segment growth in pea milk market.

Vanilla flavor is the dominating equipment segment in the Pea Milk market:

Pea milk has originally very bad taste and odour, the extracted protein is firstly decomposed and then fermented for better milk quality and texture of the milk. According to Devon Garden, vanilla flavor pea milk is accounted for 60% of the total revenue share for the pea milk market owing to the sweet taste and soothing aroma of the vanilla flavor. The vanilla flavor is gaining more popularity in the regions of North America and Europe owing to increasing demand for aromatic food and plant-based milk.

Impact of Covid pandemic on the Pea Milk market:

Due to several restrictions imposed on the manufacturing as well as transportation sector by governments, the pea milk market is facing severe issues for production as well as transportation. But, key players are looking to these conditions as opportunities for future growth as consumers across the globe are changing their drinking and eating habits to cope up with health issues post-pandemic. According to the director of the Natural Resources Defense Council, research states that plant-based products cause less environmental damage than dairy products and accounted for saving more than 20% of natural resources than usual. Also, food companies across the globe are rapidly investing in plant-based dairy and meat products to meet the increasing demand for organic food products.

Several key players in the market including Nestle Foods and Unilever are highly investing in the development of plant-based milk products to increase their viability and protein content for increasing future sales in the pea milk market.

Global Pea Milk Market 1

Global Pea Milk Market Regional Insights:

North America is the dominating region in the market with 60% of the total revenue share in the Pea Milk market registering approximately 7% CAGR in the year 2019. Factors attributing to market growth in the region are the highly developed manufacturing sector extensive need of plant-based products owing to increasing health issues post-pandemic. Moreover, the growing perception of consumers towards vegan food and products is the supporting factor considered to drive the pea milk market growth in the region. The increasing lactose intolerant population in the region and henceforth growing demand for pant-based milk products is the factor boosting the pea milk market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market with approximately 25% market share. Factors attributing to the market growth in the region are low-cost requirements for the production of peas and thereby increasing profitability and productivity of the milk production system. Furthermore, the increasing no. of health enthusiasts in the region and high nutritional requirement in the region owing to the population of the emerging economies including India, China, ASEAN regions, and others are the factors expected to boost the pea milk market growth in the future.

Global Pea Milk Market 3

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pea Milk Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the Global Pea Milk Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Pea Milk Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pea Milk Market make the report investor’s guide



