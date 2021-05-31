Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, Application, End Use, and Region.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.4% through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Overview:

Cellulose fire protection intumescent coatings are used in new construction projects, the maintenance of old projects and buildings for commercial and residential purposes. Increasing awareness and emphasis on safety measures as well as increasing preference for lightweight materials, which require additional protection.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane on account of the maturity of the conventional oil & gas resources market is expected to emerge as a major factor enhancing the global market growth. Increased global investments in the maintenance and repair of oil & gas drilling devices and platforms are also anticipated to propel the demand for cellulose fire intumescent coatings. Additionally, increasing investments in shale gas exploration in the U.S. are likely to grow the product demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, fluctuation in the prices of the raw materials is expected to hamper product demand to some extent. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has led to weakened product demand in automotive, construction, oil & gas, and other end-use industries. Factors like slowdown of construction projects, movement restriction, and labor shortage, reduction in discretionary spending by consumers, weak consumer sentiment, halt or stoppage in production activities, and disruption across the supply chain are negatively impacting the growth of the end-use industries, especially automotive and construction. This, in turn, is further expected to hamper the demand for cellulose fire intumescent coatings.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Segment Analysis:

By Type, the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market is segmented into solvent-borne, water-borne. The water-borne segment held the largest share of the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market thanks to increasing demand for green products. Water-borne coatings are easier to clean up, reduce the risk of fire, and result in less exposure to VOCs this factor is expected to drive this segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market

By Application, the market is segmented into residential, and commercial. The commercial segment held the largest share of the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market in 2019 in terms of value. Increasing construction activities, investment in infrastructure development, and rapid urbanization in the developing countries in APAC and MEA are expected to propel the market demand during the forecast period.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market 1

By End Use, the market is segmented into oil & gas, construction, and others. The oil & gas segment account for more than 44.0% share in terms of revenue in 2019. Rising investments in exploration activities, deep-water projects, marginal fields, and refining capacity expansion are expected to drive the product demand in this segment. In addition, growing government emphasis to conform to stringent fire safety regulations and rising exploration activities in the industry are expected to propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the market over 33.0% share in terms of revenue in 2019. Factors including the presence of numerous end-users, proximity to raw material suppliers, and rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in India and China, are anticipated to boost the demand for intumescent coatings in the region. The availability of raw materials, coupled with low stringent regulation regarding VOC emissions compared to North America and Europe, has offered great opportunities for the development of the end-use sectors like construction, automotive, and marine in the region.

North America is projected to lead the global cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market from 2020 to 2026. The U.S. is the largest market for cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings in North America. In North America, stringent laws pertaining to fire safety in building and construction to ensure the safety and protection from fire accidents. Thanks to this, significant growth in demand for cellulosic fire intumescent coatings was registered from the residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. However, in 2019, the construction spending in the housing and commercial sector supported the growth of the industry, which, in turn, resulted in an increasing demand for cellulosic fire intumescent coatings.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market 2

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Scope

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coatings Market Key Players

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Jotun

• Contego International Inc.

• Hempel A/S

• No-Burn Inc.

• Nullifire

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Carboline

• Albi Protective Coatings

• Isolatek International

• Rudolf Hensel GmbH

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• 3M

• Sika AG

• Tor Coatings

• Others

