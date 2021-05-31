Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Type, Density, End Use and Region.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market size was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.1 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ 4.6 Bn.

The global Polyethylene (PE) Foam market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Polyethylene (PE) Foam report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.



Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market Overview:

Polyethylene foam is lightweight, recyclable, and durable material that has many applications include automotive, packaging, building and construction, & sports industries.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market Dynamics:

Polyethylene foams are used in the building & construction industry for forging, pipe-in-pipe, doors, roof board, and slabs this factor drives the market growth. XLPE foams have excellent thermal insulation, moisture resistance, and sound and vibration absorption properties and hence are appropriate for use in the building and construction industry. The demand for packaging is increasing in the food industry and in online shopping. With the growing awareness about the safety, quality, and maintenance of a product’s physical properties, the use of polyethylene foams in packaging is increasing. The application area of polyethylene foams in the automotive industry includes the headliners, door panel & water shield, seat liners, mirror seal, dashboard padding, air conditioning ducts, and trunk liner. These all aforementioned factors act as a major driver of the polyethylene foam market and are expected to propel the market size during the forecast period.

Volatile Raw Material Prices

Volatile raw material prices that used to produce polyethylene foam including naphtha, LDPE, HDPE, and additives are the major factor that restrains the polyethylene market growth. Toxic properties of polyethylene foams, which injurious to human health; this factor can also restrain the market.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market Segment Analysis:

By Type, the polyurethane foam market is segmented into non-XLPE and XLPE. XLPE segment is an account for the largest market share of market with more than 4.2 % CAGR, in 2019, in terms of revenue and expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period. XPLE foam is a closed-cell foam that is categorized by a compact feel and resistance to water. It has many of the same properties as polyethylene foam but also has the ability to protect class “A” surfaces (surfaces that can either be seen or touched or both) and is consequently used extensively in the packaging of medical products and equipment.

By End Use, the market is segmented into protective packaging, automotive, building & construction, footwear, sports & recreational, and medical. The protective packaging segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period thanks to its wide applications in fruit & vegetables, automotive, aerospace, appliances, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The growth of e-commerce, with technological improvements in material options, is changing the way how most companies are picking their protective packaging solutions. Economic growth and demographic change are the major factors driving the packaging industry.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominate the Demand for Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market

The Asia Pacific is the largest Polyethylene foam market driven by high economic growth and high investments in industries like packaging, building & construction, automotive, and manufacturing. Growth in the middle-class population and rising per capita disposable income act as a major driving factor in many industries, which has led to industrialization and the manufacturing of various products that require polyethylene foam. The demand for premium and better-quality products is increasing in the region also expected to drive the polyethylene market demand during the forecast period.

North America Is Expected to Dominate the Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market

North America expected to dominate the global polyethylene foam market, thanks to significant growth of various industries in the region. Western Europe accounts for the largest share in terms of volume in the polyethylene foam market because of the presence of strong world-class manufacturing and service industries in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global Polyethylene (PE) Foam market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding the global Polyethylene (PE) Foam market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Polyethylene (PE) Foam market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Polyethylene (PE) Foam market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market Key Players

• JSP

• Armacell

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Zotefoams PLC

• BASF SE

• Sealed Air

• INOAC CORPORATION

• Wisconsin Foam Products

• Trecolan GmbH

• Pro-Tac Industries Inc.

• Thermotec

• PAR Group

• Dafa

• Pregis Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Rhira Industries LLC

• SANWA KAKO CO.,LTD MEDICAL

• Rogers Foam Corporation

• Others

