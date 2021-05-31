Global Bilirubin Meter Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026) by Product, Indication, Age-Group, End-Users and Region

Global Bilirubin Meter Market is expected to reach $XX Mn by 2026 from $XX Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% during forecast period.

Global Bilirubin Meter Market Overview:

Bilirubin meters are prominently used to measure the concentration of bilirubin in serum and blood. Bilirubin, formerly known as haematoidin, is a yellow substance that is found in the normal catabolic pathway of vertebrates. Low bilirubin is directly connected to the indications of metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. However, high bilirubin concentration is linked to hemolysis conditions, hepatitis, jaundice, and the probability of bile ducts.

Global Bilirubin Meter Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of jaundice, hepatitis, and other chronic diseases drive the market growth.

The rise in cases of jaundice and hepatitis especially in neonates increases demand for effective diagnosis of neonatal jaundice, which acts as the primary factor which boosts the market growth. Along with this, accuracy offered by the bilirubin meters in disease diagnosis is likely to drive the global bilirubin meters market during the forecast period. Technological Advancements in devices overcome discrepancies in Total Serum Bilirubin Measurement and the rise in demand for Portable Diagnostic Devices augments the market growth. However, lack of product awareness and poor product availability in emerging nations is projected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report has profiled seventeen key players in the market from different regions. However, report has considered all market leaders, followers and new entrants with investors while analyzing the market and estimation the size of the same. Increasing R&D activities in each region are different and focus is given on the regional impact on the cost, availability of advanced technology are analyzed and report has come up with recommendations for future hot spot in APAC region.

Global Bilirubin Meter Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Bilirubin Meter Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Indication, Age-Group and End-Users.

Based on Product, Transcutaneous Devices dominated the global market in 2019 by holding a market size of USD 89.87 million. The segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as these devices are accurate, cost-effective, time-saving, and non-invasive. These devices are used as an alternative for serum bilirubin analyzers as they are capable to screen jaundice in neonates without the requirement for a needle prick. According to National Institute of Health (NIH) in 2019, neonatal hyperbilirubinemia was a leading cause of hospitalization, an estimate of 60-80% of new-born babies were affected by this condition which is the key factor driving the transcutaneous bilirubin meters for screening infants. Based on Indication, jaundice dominated the global market as it held the largest market share of 48.6% in 2019. Jaundice is most prevalent in the USA, where approximately 60% of newborns are affected by it. In this medical condition eye whites, mucous membranes, and skin turn yellow due to high bilirubin content. This condition may affect people of all ages, although it is less common in adults.

Global Bilirubin Meter Market Regional Insights:

North America held a significant market share in 2019 and is expected to continue the dominance during the forecast period.

North America has been experiencing an increasing incidence of jaundice in neonates due to which it is expected to dominate the global Bilirubin meters market in forecast years. According to the Global Health Data Exchange in 2017, the prevalence of hemolytic disease and neonatal jaundice has increased, which results in the adoption of transcutaneous bilirubin meters for screening and diagnosis. Along with this, other factors like increasing healthcare expenditure and well-established healthcare infrastructure boost the market growth in North America. The report also helps in understanding Global Bilirubin Meter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bilirubin Meter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bilirubin Meter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Bilirubin Meter Market, Key Developments:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. is focusing on increasing awareness about its device BiliChek, a noninvasive, transcutaneous bilirubin meter that assesses the risk of hyperbilirubinemia in newborns. This device uses light instead of a needle, and it allows to easily measure serum bilirubin levels.

Global Bilirubin Meter Market, by Region:

• North America • Europe • South America • MEA • APAC

Global Bilirubin Meter Market, Key players:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. • Koninklijke Philips N.V. • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd • Siemens Healthineers AG • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA • Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd • Mennen Medical Ltd. • Natus Medical Incorporated • Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd • Micro Lab Instruments, APEL Co., Ltd. • Avihealthcare • Delta Medical • GineVRi • Advance Medical • MBR • Apel • Reichert Technologie • AMETEK, Inc. • Xuzhou Kejian Hi-tech Co.,ltd • Löwenstein

Medical GmbH & Co. KG • Zhengzhou Dison Instrument Meter Co., Ltd