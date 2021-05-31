Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market: Industry Analysis & Forecast 2020-2026, By Product, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market was valued at US $ 68.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over 2020-2026. The report includes an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disruptors. Since the lockdown was implemented differently in various regions and countries; the impact of the same is also seen differently by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short-term and long-term impact on the market, and it would help the decision-makers to prepare the outline and strategies for companies by region.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market Definition

Bone cement and casting material hold the implant and the bone together by creating tight space. Bone casting and biomaterials are used in various orthopaedic applications such as wrist joint replacement, tibia alignment, anchoring of femoral head prosthesis and hip replacement or fixation surgery.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market Dynamic

Every year the lives of approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. An increasing number of accidents, rising number of surgeries, trauma cases are the factors showing the growth for the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market. The development and application of antibiotic-loaded bone cement beads is the best future opportunity for the global market. 2.3% medical device excise tax on the domestic sales of medical devices, to be paid by the device manufacturer and importer may hamper the growth of the global market.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market- Segment Analysis

To know about the Research Methodology :- Request Free Sample Report

Bone Cement is expected to command the largest share of XX% in the global market. Long-term results of cement fixation for hip and knee arthroplasty have been extremely good. Although the use of bone–cement has enabled long-term survival of joint arthroplasty implants. Bone cement implantation syndrome (BCIS) is an important cause of intraoperative mortality and morbidity in patients undergoing cemented hip arthroplasty. Even though the uses and availability of various types of bone cement have greatly evolved over the past century, further research still continues to develop its more clinical applications and to reduce the adverse effects associated with their use. Trauma Cases increase the demand for casting material for the fixation of bones and conjunctive. Adoption and installation of trauma recovery app in mobile phones is a great opportunity for the global market in the forecast period. An increase in the number of hospitalized patients due to severe road accidents are pulling patients into trauma and extremities. These are the driving factors of the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market. Integration of point-of-care ultrasound technology in caring for trauma patients and introduction of the focused assessment with sonography for trauma (FAST) examination has expanded the segment with the largest share of XX% in the global market. The hospital commended the largest share of XX% in the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market. The use of bone blocks of cement during arthroplasty procedures, govern the long-term surgical outcome of the bone cement and casting material market. A team of highly specialised physicians & surgeons at emergency and trauma care divisions are acting as driving factor of the global trauma and extremities market. Many critically ill patients due to sickness or patients who are injured severely by life-threatening events are immediately taken under the trauma division. Technologically equipped trauma care area to manage patients who need instant treatment makes hospitals the largest contributing end-user to grow the global market by XX% in the forecast period.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market- Segment Analysis

North America commanded the largest market share of XX% in the global market and maintains its dominance in the forecast period. The United States has the highest incidence of total knee arthroplasty in the world, accounting for 9% of inpatient surgical admissions. Currently, more than 1 million total hip and knee replacement procedures are performed annually, and conservative projections anticipate an increase of 143% by the year 2050. With this projected increase in cemented orthopaedic procedures, it seems inevitable that anaesthetists will encounter more patients presenting with bone cement implantation syndrome (BCIS).

Global Atherectomy and Thrombectomy Devices Market Report Scope: Inquire before buying

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, by detection and equipment portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global orthopaedic bone cement and casting material market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market, by Region

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Material Market Key Players

• DePuy Synthes • Zimmer Biomet • Smith & Nephew Plc • Stryker Corporation • 3M Health Care Ltd • BSN medical GmbH • Orthofix International N.V • Biomet Inc • Exactech Inc • Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARLAII • BD • Medtronic • Cook Medical • Heraeus Medical • Johnson and Johnson