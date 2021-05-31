Global Hydrogen Trains Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 -2026: by Grade-of-Automation, Application and Region.

Global Hydrogen Trains Market is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.2% during a forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Trains Market Overview

Hydrogen trains use hydrogen as a source of energy for operation. Where reducing the dependency on fossil fuel at the same time pressure on cost is driving the investment in alternative fuel technologies across the world and trains are no exception for that. Governments across the world and railway companies are investing heavily in hydrogen-powered railways. The report has covered the investment being done by key railway companies by region and it will help the reader to understand the potential for hydrogen-powered railways by countries. The report also covers the detailed analysis of the global hydrogen trains industry with the classifications of the market based on grade-of-automation, application and region. Analysis of past market dynamics from 2016 to 2019 is given in the report, which will help readers to benchmark the past trends with current market scenarios with the key player's contribution in it.

Global Hydrogen Trains Market Dynamics

Growing demand for trains with low maintenance and the growing adoption of emission-free public transport modes are increasing the growth of the global hydrogen trains market. These hydrogen-powered trains do not require any costly electric cables like in electric trains, which in turn reduces overall construction and maintenance costs. Many countries across the globe are focusing on incorporating hydrogen-powered trains to reduce pollution. Where China plans to invest USD 125 billion, which is expected to cover 80% of major cities and is considered as the highest investment so far in the railway expansion project. Similarly, hydrogen passenger trains with maximum speeds of up to 160 km/h and 140 km/h, are offered by Alstom in Germany. Thus significant cost and fuel-efficient source of transportation, are likely to raise the demand for hydrogen trains market during the forecast period. External factors such as land acquisition, air and noise pollution, and global warming are expected to further hinder the growth of the hydrogen train market. Developing countries such as India, Turkey, and others plan to adapt the existing tracks but are unable to invest in the laying of new tracks and infrastructure due to budget restraints. Hence, due to the high investment costs, the hydrogen rail network is witnessing slow growth in this region.

Global Hydrogen Trains Market Segmentation Analysis

By Grade-of-Automation, the automation level 1 and 2 is gaining demand across the globe due to their reasonable cost and increased level of safety and performance. In this segment, trains run automatically from station to station but a driver is in the train, with responsibility for door closing, obstacle detection on the track in front of the train, and handling of emergencies, which is expected to create demand for the automation level 1 and 2 in the global hydrogen trains market during the forecast period. By Application, the passenger trains segment is expected to hold a major share of the hydrogen trains market, in terms of revenue as most hydrogen trains are incorporated with passenger trains. Earlier this segment was valued at XX% of global hydrogen trains market shares in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn during the forecast period due to emission-free transportation and less cost. Similarly, manufacturers across the globe are mainly investing in new technologies and new rail projects, to reduce road jamming across the city. The growing interest of consumers towards safety, premium, luxury, and comfortable vehicles is expected to drive the growth in the passenger segment of the hydrogen trains market during the forecast period. Europe was the key market for hydrogen trains in 2019 and is expected to drive growth during the forecast period. The governments of many countries such as Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom across Europe are opting for hydrogen-powered trains instead of diesel-powered trains to reduce pollution. Similarly, electric trains are replaced by hydrogen trains to reduce the higher cost of construction due to overhead electric cables. Also, the increase in urbanization and rail infrastructure construction activities across the European countries are creating demand for the hydrogen trains market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing hydrogen trains market due to growth in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The Asia Pacific holds the maximum market for the rail network. Rapid urbanization and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportation have helped the region to grow its hydrogen trains market across the globe during the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Trains Market by Region:

• North America • Asia pacific • Europe • Middle East and Africa • South America

Global Hydrogen Trains Market: Key Players

• Alstom S.A • Thales Group • Ansaldo STS • Mitsubishi Electric • Bombardier Transportation • Hitachi Ltd • CRRC Corporation limited • Honda • Toyota • Hyundai • Daimler • Audi • BMW • Volvo • Ballard Power Systems • General Motors • MAN